BPO firm iQor seeking workers for Iloilo site to handle Canadian telco account

BPO operator iQor announced it has added additional employment opportunities at its Iloilo site as part of its commitment to ramp up hiring in 2022.

“iQor offers a stable and secure career path for Filipinos amidst pandemic-related challenges. As a global employer committed to the local communities in which we operate, we prioritize our employees by offering above-industry-rate salaries, bonuses, benefits, and growth opportunities as part of our irresistible culture,” said Fleurette Navarro, senior vice president of global recruitment and human resources of iQor in the Philippines.

With the steady growth of its telco accounts, iQor said it is adding more jobs at its Iloilo site. Successful hires work with the latest industry technology to support an exciting Canadian telecommunications program.

The first 100 new hires to join the program will receive a limited-time bonus of P60,000. Employees will earn higher basic pay plus a non-taxable allowance, and receive free HMO health care coverage starting on Day 1 for themselves and three dependents.

Employees also receive monthly performance incentives, quarterly appraisals, and up to 30 days of paid leave with up to 21 days convertible to cash.

“With the country gradually entering post-pandemic life and work-in-office environments in some cases, safety remains a priority with our comprehensive health and safety protocols,” Navarro added.

Tony Rizkallah, senior director of operations at iQor, noted Iloilo’s strategic location for the company. “Our Ilonggo workforce delivers outstanding service and results to our clients. We are confident that our telco business will continue to grow, which will translate to even more job opportunities, not only in Iloilo but in other iQor locations as well.”

Applicants can explore iQor’s employment opportunities in flexible work environments in four ways.