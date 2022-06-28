Dell PH sees bigger demand for storage solutions across industries

The local office of Dell Technologies continues to be the “number one” in the external storage industry in terms of market share, country general manager Ronnie Latinazo said on Tuesday, June 28, during the official announcement of the company’s new software advancements designed to help organizations move faster and better leverage their data.

Dell Technologies Philippines country general manager Ronnie Latinazo

“That would not be possible without the support of all our customers especially in the Philippines. Companies continue to accelerate their digital transformation… that’s driving a lot of the growth in the IT space,” he shared.

Back in February, Dell Technologies logged a 17% growth for its full-year global revenue to $101.2 billion, driven by strong record demand, execution, PC shipments, and continuous growth across all its business units. This performance was followed by a first quarter revenue advancing by 16% to $26.1 billion on lower interest expense and hiking operating income.

Latinazo said that this “balanced” growth can be attributed to both the sudden surge for remote workforce and greater demand for its data center business, noting that the company’s strategy is now resonating better in the industry.

“We are announcing our storage software and services across our key storage portfolio that will deliver cloud experience anywhere that data lives. We’re able to do that modern storage experience because of our commitment and investment in software-defined storage innovation,” he added.

More than 500 updates for the PowerStore, PowerMax, and PowerFlex portfolios are scheduled to go live by late July this year. The new advancements are led by the embedded artificial intelligence (AI) engine from the new PowerMax OS 10, 120 new features for the PowerStore OS 3.0, and 200 new capabilities equipped to PowerFlex 4.0.

An all-inclusive software update with no additional charge awaits PowerStore customers who will be able to experience a 50% boost in mixed workload performance and 60% additional max capacity. These improvements are made possible via enhancements to the portfolio’s data mobility, enterprise file, cybersecurity, VMware integrations, and ecosystem automation.

Meanwhile, the updated PowerMax portfolio will enable end-users to optimize performance and efficiency without needing a storage admin, relying instead on an AI engine capable of running 6 billion decisions on a daily basis, and a mainframe storage compression technology with a 4:1 data reduction guarantee.

Finally, the software-defined storage portfolio of PowerFlex is poised to deliver cyber resilience in the modern multi-cloud environment, boosting productivity by up to 95% through its new automated lifecycle and equipping clients with cyber recovery software for protection against threats like ransomware.

“Customers are faced with managing data and applications across multiple sites, disparate in nature, and recently even in the edge. A common challenge now that customers are facing is how do they manage that data from all those sites. As we talk to our customers, they’re looking better ways to manage their data across all those sites in a flexible and agile way that the cloud provides,” Latinazo concluded.