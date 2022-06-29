AP Esports bags crown in Oppo’s inaugural MLBB tourney

AP Esports was named champion in the first-ever “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” tournament of smartphone brand Oppo held at the main center atrium of the SM Mall of Asia on Sunday, June 26.

The Oppo Game On Cup pitted all four semi-finalists – AP Esports 2.0, Click Esports, K Signs Gaming, and El Ganador Knights, in a best-of-three single-elimination round where AP Esports clashed against El Ganador Knights (3-2) fresh from their victories against Click Esports and K Signs Gaming respectively.

Oppo Philippines marketing communication head Chiqui Tapawan shared that the Oppo Game on Cup competition acts as a stepping stone for local teams who are pursuing a career in e-sports.

“Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is one of the well-loved mobile games in the gaming community in the country. Aside from being a source of entertainment, some are playing to follow the footsteps of their favorite esports teams, like Blacklist International,” she added.

Oppo conducted the first phase of the qualifiers on June 2 and 3, where a total of 98 teams participated and the top 16 advanced to the second phase of the qualifiers. Both qualifying rounds followed a single-elimination best-of-three format, followed by the Playoffs with eight teams vying for the crown.

AP Esports was awarded a cash prize of P50,000, while the second and third placers El Ganador Knights and Click Esports won P30,000 and P15,000 respectively. During the tournament, the Blacklist International esports team made an appearance as the official ambassadors for Oppo’s newest gaming A-series device – the Oppo A96.

“We are grateful to be a part of the Oppo Game On Cup 2022 as we got an opportunity to interact with the Oppo community and coach the teams in the finals. We are glad that many Filipinos like the game we love, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and that one day they may enter esports just like us,” the team said.

The competition acted as a platform for the brand to showcase the capabilities of the newest member of its entry-level smartphone series. The Oppo A96 is designed to handle demanding games with its Snapdragon 680 processor and 8GB+256GB memory and storage configuration.

The Oppo A96 model also features a large capacity 5000mAh battery charging at 33W capacity, dual speakers with Dirac HD audio technology, a wide 6.59-inch punch-hole display, 90Hz refresh rate, and Full HD resolution.

Retailing for P15,999, the Oppo A96 comes in two color variants: Starry Black and Pearl Pink, available in Oppo Brand stores and partner dealers nationwide, as well the brand’s flagship stores on Shopee and Lazada.