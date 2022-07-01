Project SPARTA rolls out 11 micro-specialization pathways in analytics

Project SPARTA (Smarter Philippines through Data Analytics, Research and Development, Training, and Adoption) has launched its 11 micro-specialization pathways to allow scholars to further upskill themselves in analytics.

The new tracks allow SPARTA learners to study another aspect of Data Science and Analytics (DSA) to complement their main pathways within a shorter learning period while still equipping themselves with the proper skill sets.

The micro-specialization pathways are the following:

Domain Knowledge

Analytics Project Management

Domain Knowledge

Finance and Risk

Domain Knowledge

Human Resources

Domain Knowledge

Urban Planning

Data Governance

Operational Analytics

Data Visualization

Research Methods

Statistical Techniques

Computing

Methods and Algorithms

Development Academy of the Philippines vice president and SPARTA project lead Alan S. Cajes encouraged the scholars during the virtual launch to take advantage of the new tracks.

“Isang paraan upang mas maintindihan ninyo ang inyong piniling main pathway at kasabay naman nito ay makakuha rin kayo ng certificates para mas mapaganda ang inyong credentials,” he said.

Analytics Association of the Philippines executive director Sherwin M. Pelayo, on the other hand, explained the rationale behind the roll-out of the new pathways.

He said the scholars now have the option to select a competency that they particularly need. He added that the new pathways will give scholars a different advantage as they are equipping themselves with the skills needed by their respective organizations to become more data-driven.

SPARTA curriculum lead Frances Claire S. Tayco then discussed the objectives of the 11 tracks, and detailed the courses needed to gain a certificate from each one.

While scholars can choose any micro-specialization track regardless of their main pathway, Tayco noted which of the new tracks supplement the existing six main paths to further aid scholars in their learning.

Coursebank, also a SPARTA cooperating agency, upgraded its platform ahead of the launch. Course development head Benny Rose Ubas explained the new enrollment process, which now has a self-enroll mode. This is a new feature that no longer requires scholars to wait for enrollment codes to be generated before they can enroll in their chosen courses.

Another development announced during the virtual event was the release of new certificates for scholars who completed courses or the micro-specialization pathways. SPARTA information officer Arvie Joyce Cayabyab demonstrated the process of generating the new signed certificates.

Pelayo, in his closing remarks, cited the creation of the micro-specialization pathways as an example of how the project adjusts to its scholars’ needs because the shorter tracks were designed from the feedback gathered from surveys and focus group discussions.

Amid questions about the possible extension of SPARTA, Pelayo urged everyone to adopt the mindset that the project will end on November 14, 2022. He shared that it is crucial for the scholars to self-evaluate in order to find out the skills they needed and if they can commit to a main or a micro-specialization track. He advised existing scholars to find time and try their best to complete their pathways and for the non-scholars to grab the opportunity to enroll in the program.