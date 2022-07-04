160,000 trees to be part of GForest at La Mesa as ABS-CBN Foundation, GCash team up

ABS-CBN Foundation and GCash have joined forces to continue the conservation and reforestation of La Mesa Watershed, with the partnership paving the way for GCash’s commitment of planting 160,000 trees at La Mesa, as part of its GForest “2.3 million by 2023” goal.

GCash’s GForest contribution, covering 220 hectares just in 2022, is a boost to the foundation’s efforts in preserving and enriching La Mesa Watershed, the major source of drinking water for Metro Manila’s 12 million-strong population.

Though 1,500 hectares of the watershed has been reforested since 1999, the foundation works with donors and partners from all sectors of society in protection and reforestation activities to ensure La Mesa Watershed’s viability for future generations.

“We are honored to work with GCash to achieve our mutual goal of environmental stewardship through reforestation,” said ABS-CBN Foundation managing director Roberta Lopez-Feliciano. “Together with other organizations and communities, we will continue to pursue our shared vision of a greener and brighter future for all Filipinos.”

GForest, the sustainability feature of GCash, has recently achieved its milestone of 1 million trees, and is aiming to hit 2.3 million trees planted by 2023.

“We are happy to partner with ABS-CBN Foundation in our pursuit of environmental conservation. Beyond spreading awareness on sustainability, GForest has been making a concrete impact in reforestation efforts of the country. We believe that each tree contributed by GForest has a snowball effect to create meaningful waves of positive impact in the country,” said Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash.

The “2.3 million trees by 2023” partnership kicked off with a ceremonial tree planting at La Mesa Watershed on July 4, with ABS-CBN Foundation and GCash leaders in attendance.