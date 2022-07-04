Oracle offers cheaper public cloud solution for customers with own data centers

Business software maker Oracle is making the concept of public cloud more attractive to businesses by recently introducing a lower entry point for the Dedicated Regions of its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offering and revealing what’s in store for clients from its compute and storage services under the [email protected] portfolio.

During the announcement, Oracle also shared examples of use cases where OCI Dedicated Region allowed customers like Japanese consulting firm Nomura Research Institute (NRI) and government-owned data storage and disaster recovery services provider Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited (BDCCL) to access the full functionality of the OCI’s public cloud in locations where they needed it.

Back in the fourth quarter of 2021, BDCCL tapped Oracle’s sovereign-hosted cloud services to expand its enterprise-class cloud and digital technologies across several government agencies and ministries in Bangladesh. According to ICT state minister for Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Oracle’s involvement in the deployment of the country’s ‘government cloud’ pushes their progress one step further in achieving the “Digital Bangladesh” economic vision.

“With the next-generation, enterprise-class cloud powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Dedicated Region [email protected], we can accelerate the modernization of key government activities such as e-voting, e-health service, e-filing, virtual courts, e-judiciary, and so on. At the same time, we can provide significant cost benefits to the government entities who will be able to bring robust, secure new applications and services online quickly, cost-effectively,” he said in a statement.

With more than 100 OCI public cloud services available for customer data centers, Oracle says that these will help clients in meeting strict latency, data residency, and data sovereignty requirements which play a vital role in shaping and driving IT modernization efforts.

As an early adopter of Oracle technology and the very first global customer to move to the Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected], the NRI migrated its financial SaaS applications primarily used by Japanese firms from on-prem to its own data center.

NRI said that the service allowed them to provide SOC 2 reports under Japanese security standards and increase business value through gaining access to cloud services and tools that Oracle provides, reducing the organization’s on-prem costs and increasing its investments for digital transformation.

“Customers have told us that they are looking for comprehensive cloud solutions to modernize their infrastructure yet meet their security, regulatory and data residency requirements. Oracle’s distributed cloud gives customers the choice to have full-featured cloud services delivered seamlessly on-premise, on the public cloud, or a combination of both, with the exact same experience across all options,” said Chris Chelliah, SVP of Oracle APJ’s technology and customer strategy.

The lower entry point of the new OCI Dedicated Region translates to a 60-75% reduction data center space and power on average needed by a typical customer, costing them only around $1 million annually to access all the benefits of OCI’s public cloud inside a complete cloud region in their own data center.

For environments smaller than OCI Dedicated Region, Compute [email protected] allows organizations to still run applications for compute, storage, and networking in OCI-compatible data centers, managed via OCI Region and under OCI’s consumption model for streamlining operations and reducing costs.