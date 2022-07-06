Five features that Tower of Fantasy fans should expect in upcoming release

Level Infinite, the game publishing division of Smite creator Tencent Games, and alongside Hotta Studio, has officially set the global release for the upcoming shared open-world RPG title Tower of Fantasy for Q3 this year.

Running on both PC and mobile platforms, Tower of Fantasy follows the story of a new human civilization birthed on a planet named ‘Aida’ where humanity set its sights on harnessing the potent energy source called ‘Omnium’ from a comet, ultimately leading to a temporal rift that almost wiped out their civilization.

The pre-registration period of the game is already ongoing, with the current number of pre-registrants breaking the one million-mark, rewarding players with limited time items. When it finally launches, here’s what players can expect from the game:

Deep character creation and customization options

There are four initial playable characters in Tower of Fantasy – Frigg, Nemesis, Shirli, and Zeke. Despite the limited roster, players can actually change the overall appearance of their respective characters unlike in Genshin Impact where character looks remain the same.

Based on the reactions and praises of fans online regarding the character creation process, the customization of each character’s physical attributes is extensive, and players can even share their presets using character customization codes.

Large-scale open world that can be explored alone or with friends

In the futuristic world of Aida, there are three factions vying for power and influence: the Omnium-powered Hykros, the anti-Omnium Heirs of Aida, and mech-riding plunderers who go by the name Hyenas.

While the supporters of Hykros Technologies see Omnium as the salvation of mankind, the Heirs of Aida believe that the power source is the prime culprit that led to the cataclysm that ravaged the planet. The reviled gang of Hyenas takes advantage of the conflict between these two forces to raid shelters and unsuspecting victims.

The post-apocalyptic open world can be traversed through land, air, and sea. In the center of this sprawling planet is the titular Tower of Fantasy, a structure designed to harvest the Omnium resource from the comet which has now become Aida’s moon.

Multiplayer boss fights

One of the game’s more loftier ambitions is to actually encourage a seamless multiplayer coop environment that encourages players to team up with other people to take down the more challenging content of the game. An example of this is through boss battles where several parties can challenge powerful enemies like Apophis, Robarg, and Frost Bot.

The experience is similar to coop takedowns of bosses in Genshin Impact except that there are more players allowed to participate, and the battles can actually take as long as 5-15 minutes of gameplay.

Four-man parties can also take on dungeons without the presence of other players to loot enhancements, improve their standings on the leaderboard, and give their characters stronger and better equipment.

An arsenal of weapons, playstyles, and unique backstories

Instead of focusing the Gacha system on characters, Tower of Fantasy will be prioritizing the weapon system, even introducing the concept of Simulacrum – powerful skins that function as weapons and can be used in tandem with another Simulacrum.

Based on the game’s lore, Simulacrums are the digitized “souls” of ancient heroes which players can call upon to gain new abilities and weapons, and only exist in two rarity levels: SR and SSR.

There are several weapon types that can be used by players depending on their playstyle: there’s the heavy two-handed claymore, the defensive chakram, an elemental cube, the reaper’s handy scythe, a long-range bow, a healer’s scepter, the agile double blade, the gunslinger’s dual pistols, a piercing spear, an explosive cannon, and a flattening hammer.

Futuristic combat and Gacha

Based on early access footage, there are two Gacha banners that players can spend their extra cash on, one for Simulacrum (Purple core), and the other for dedicated weapons (Gold core).

Players can switch between Simulacrum and elements during combat to trigger elemental reactions for bonus damage, as well as explore the puzzles and collectibles teeming in the vast open world setting.

When Tower of Fantasy officially goes live, it will be supporting eight languages and issue pre-registration rewards to players depending on the number of pre-registrants there are. At its current figure, players are now set to receive an Astra Frame, five Black Nucleus, 10 Wholegrain bread, a Limited Title, four Weapon Battery, and 2888 in Gold.