IDC: Security is top IT challenge to support hybrid work in Asia-Pacific

According to IDC’s latest report, security has become a major priority for IT leaders. In particular, employees’ access to insecure devices, networks, and data resources poses significant challenges to organizations implementing a hybrid work model.

“Leaders should not think hybrid work means a sacrifice for security. Although there are more security challenges for organizations to address in hybrid work environments, having IT security strategies with measurable KPIs, and the right security products will bring tremendous value to productivity and business growth,” said Dr. Lily Phan, research director for Future of Work at IDC.

As many organizations are planning for hybrid work to continue to stay, the importance of where work gets done is less important than how work gets done. However, IT business leaders are finding out ways to ensure the security of data and corporate resources from threats without affecting employees’ productivity.

IDC data showed that security has become the second-largest IT investment for APJ organizations as they are recognizing the critical role of security in hybrid work models.

The top security concerns revolve around work devices, such as sensitive information accessed on unmanaged networks and devices (51%), compliance (46%), work devices communicating over unsecured networks (43%), and the inability to monitor the security posture of work devices (40%).

The way that organizations measure IT security decides whether their security strategies are robust and actively minimize threats to the organizations, IDC said.

“Organizations must employ more holistic security measures such as the value of assets at risk, the value of risk mitigated, and the enterprise risk score, which are more comprehensive and extensive,” it said.