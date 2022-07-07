Ford PH opens online reservation portal for new Ranger, Everest

Ford Philippines launched on Thursday, July 7, an online portal for customers who want to place reservations for the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ford Everest ahead of the local launch to be the first to own the next-gen Ford vehicles.

“The availability of our online reservation portal is another testament to how we are enhancing the Ford ownership experience by making it easier and more convenient for our customers to know more about and purchase our vehicles,” said Mike Breen, managing director of Ford Philippines.

“Our customers have become more digitally-savvy over the past years, so we want to take their car-buying experience to the next level by leveraging an online platform that they can easily access to purchase their Ford vehicles.”

Available on the Ford Philippines website, the online portal is a virtual platform where customers can reserve specific variants of the next-gen Ford vehicles anytime and anywhere – without having to visit a Ford dealership. Customers can visit the Ford Ranger page or the Ford Everest page on the website to reserve.

Within the online reservation platform, customers can first configure their next-generation Ford vehicle by choosing their preferred model, transmission and drivetrain, and exterior color. Once the vehicle selection process has been completed, customers will be directed to the summary page, where they can review their selection details.

After this process, customers will need to create a Ford account to progress with their online reservation and receive updates. Keeping a Ford account will also help the customer track the status of the reserved vehicle.

On the payment page, customers will be able to select their preferred Ford dealer and can choose between “Request a Quote” from the dealer or proceed to “Reserve Now” to confirm the vehicle reservation. A fully refundable reservation fee of P10,000 will be charged via the customer’s PayPal, credit card, or debit card account.

Customers who have completed the online reservation process will receive regular updates via text or e-mail. They can also track the progress of their reservation via their Ford account. Their chosen Ford dealer will then reach out to discuss next steps, which include documentation, available payment options, and delivery date.

“We invite all Ford enthusiasts to be the first to own our next-gen Ford vehicles in the country by visiting our online reservation portal and placing their orders starting today,” said Breen.

Ford also announced the full lineup and pricing for the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ford Everest ahead of the Philippine launch on July 28, 2022.

The next-generation Ford Ranger will be available in eight variants at a starting retail price of P1,198,000:

On the other hand, Ford offers the next-generation Ford Everest at a starting retail price of P1,799,000 and in a full lineup with five (5) variants to choose from:

The next-gen Ranger Wildtrak 4×4, Wildtrak 4×2, Sport 4×4, and Sport 4×2, as well as the next-gen Everest Titanium+ 4×4, Titanium+ 4×2 and Sport 4×2 will be available for online reservations on the Ford Philippines website. Customers can reserve the other Ranger and Everest variants in their nearest Ford dealership.

Ford is also bringing back its experiential test drive program Ford Island Conquest, which offers a scaled-up showroom and an outdoor drive course in one venue, bringing Ford vehicles and the test drive experience closer to more customers outside a Ford showroom.

The first leg of the Ford Island Conquest will be on July 29 to 31, 2022, or a day after the public launch of the next-gen Ranger and Everest. In this first leg, customers can test drive the next-gen Ford vehicles on a specially-designed drive track that will make them appreciate the vehicles’ features, capability, technology, and connectivity. Follow Ford Philippines on its social media accounts to know more about the Ford Island Conquest, including succeeding dates and venues.

“We are so excited for our customers to experience the next-generation Ford this second half of the year – from our next-level online reservation portal, our next-gen Ford vehicles that will soon arrive in the market, and our next-gen Ford Island Conquest test drive activity that will kick off this month,” added Breen.