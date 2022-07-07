Shell launches its first e-vehicle charging facility in PH

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation launched on Thursday, July 7, its first high-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging service facility in the Philippines which can fully charge EVs as fast as 30 minutes. The cost of charging is P65 per minute.

Shell Recharge will initially be available in Shell Mamplasan starting July, and will gradually roll out to more Shell Mobility stations within the next 12 months.

The charging station comes with two EV charging points with CCS2 connectors, allowing two vehicles to charge simultaneously. With a 180 kwH charger, an average EV vehicle can recharge to optimal battery charge levels in just 30 minutes. This varies per vehicle type and their respective battery management systems.

“We are making sure that Shell sites will become the go-to place for all customers, whether they drive traditional or EV, thanks to an integrated offer of fuel, EV, and convenience retail. They will be mobility destinations for everyone,” said Istvan Kapitany, global executive vice president for Shell Mobility.

At the same time, the gas company also unveiled its first Nature-based Solutions (NBS) Carbon Offset Service for drivers in the country. It will be available within 15 sites including Shell Mamplasan by July, with a target of 100 sites by the end of year.

The NBS Carbon Offset Service invites both B2B Fleet customers as well as everyday drivers, to go carbon neutral. For an additional service fee per liter, customers can opt to compensate the equivalent carbon emissions from their fuel purchase.

The total number of liters purchased with carbon offsets by customers are then assigned the equivalent carbon credits from Shell’s independently verified global portfolio of Shell NBS afforestation, reforestation, and conservation projects. These carbon credits are then retired by Shell on behalf of the customer.

In 2020, Pilipinas Shell became the first energy company in the Philippines to offer the NBS Carbon Offset Service to its B2B fleet customers. Now, Pilipinas Shell, together with its retailers, will make the practice of compensating for carbon emissions feasible for everyday consumers.

“By being the first Shell market in Asia to offer this particular service to everyday customers, Pilipinas Shell underscores its commitment to continue powering progress to achieve a more sustainable future,” pointed out by Pilipinas Shell country head Lorelie Quiambao-Osial.

“These two new low-emission energy solutions encapsulate what Pilipinas Shell means when we say sustainability. It’s about providing energy in a responsible manner to our consumers so that we can minimize the impact we make on the environment while achieving a lower-carbon future,” she added.