VST ECS achieves ISO 27001 certification for data governance and security

VST ECS Philippines Inc., the market leader in ICT distribution in the Philippines, has passed the ISO/IEC 27001:2017 certification with zero non-conformity conducted by TUV SUD last March 21 to 24, 2022.

VST ECS Philippines president and CEO Jimmy Go (right) receiving the certificate from TUV SUD Philippines general manager Gabor Bohner

The certification is proof of the company’s commitment to fully implement the Information Security Policy to manage information security risks, satisfy information security requirements of customers and stakeholders, and continually improve the effectiveness of its information security management system.

Achieving the certification indicates that VST ECS is aligned with information security management system best practices. The achievement also strengthens its commitment to invests in people, processes, and technology to protect company data assets and identities.

The accreditation is the leading international standard for information security management with more than 44,000 organizations certified to this standard to date. The ISO/IEC 27001:2017 standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving the information security management system within the context of the organization – giving partners and customers greater confidence in the way they interact with the business.

It is the gold standard when it comes to auditable international standards, defining the requirements of an information security management system or ISMS, a set of policies, procedures, processes, and systems that manage information risks, such as cyber-attacks, hacks, data leaks or theft.

“As VST ECS continues to be the best in the distribution industry, we adopt to internationally recognized standards which provides strategic competitive advantage during these times of heightened cybersecurity threats,” said Mauch Franco, head for data center and IT services group at VST ECS.