6 Lenovo laptops and desktops tailored to boost SMBs in the hybrid workplace

Lenovo Philippines recently launched multiple desktop and laptop offerings under the ThinkSeries portfolio for the Filipino market, designed to increase the productivity of end-users and further promote collaboration through enabling technologies for interconnected hybrid work environments.

All of the six new products are marketed towards small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), which Lenovo considers as the hardest hit industry during the pandemic, to help their organizations transform and adopt to the newly emerging hybrid working models.

Lenovo’s lead for Mid Market and SMB Edward Hizon said that delivering “unique innovative products” like the ThinkCentre neo and ThinkPad X1 Carbon is expected to play a major role in helping SMBs drive a global recovery through the creation of new ways of working, as well as delivering efficiencies and opportunities.

“We understand the pain points experienced by businesses and their employees, especially considering COVID-19 and the transition to hybrid lifestyle and remote working. New products designed for the SMB employee experience will pave the way for more fluid and flexible working environments,” he added.

1. ThinkCentre Neo 50s

Lenovo has packed the powerful 12th Gen Intel Core processor in this model’s small form factor in the new terrazzo finish, equipping it with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, either the built-in Integrated Intel UHD graphics or the discrete Intel DG1 graphics card, and up to 1TB PCIe TLC SSD Gen 4 storage.

In a typical office scenario, the ThinkCentre Neo 50s is customizable depending on the needs of employees. The PCIe slots are there for additional graphics and storage, while an optional Smart Cable allows the PC to connect with another unit for additional storage capacity that works seamlessly between the two connected devices.

Since security is a major consideration for organizations engaged in hybrid work, the ThinkCentre Neo 50s comes with a discrete Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0 chip for encryption, integrated with the customizable end-to-end security platform ThinkShield to protect the PC and sensitive user and company files.

The ThinkCentre Neo 50s will be available in July and will retail for P50,999.

2. ThinkCentre Neo 50t

The slightly cheaper sibling of the 50s is the ThinkCentre Neo 50t, donning a full-fledged tower PC chassis form factor, and has optional Wi-Fi so users can ditch the LAN cable. It features the same enterprise-level security seen on the 50s, but doesn’t come with Intel’s own DG1 discrete graphics.

The 12th Gen Intel Core processor equipped in this model can either be an i5-12400 or an i7-12700, both paired with Integrated Intel UHD Graphics out of the box. It features a DVD burner, expansion slots for storage and memory, a single speaker, and a series of standard desktop ports.

The ThinkCentre Neo 50t is also arriving this July with a retail price of P46,799.

3. ThinkCentre Neo 30a 22

This all-in-one business PC is designed to handle multitasking and content creation with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chip embedded in the 21.5-inch Full HD WVA borderless display with 250 nits of brightness.

Despite its focus on ease of setup, it still comes with an array of ports that include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI-out, a headphone/mic combo jack, and LAN. A smart cable clip is also added to protect users against theft, while the ThinkShield security solution safeguards the data.

The ThinkCentre Neo 30a 22 will begin availability by August and will be priced at P52,499.

4. ThinkCentre Neo 30a 24

The pricier and physically larger ThinkCentre Neo 30a 24, in either i5 or i7 12th Gen Intel Core processors, is equipped with features built to enhance collaboration within organizations. It features a 23.8-inch Full HD display paired with Harman-powered audio, a retractable webcam, dual microphones, and an optional optical disk drive.

Its dedicated AI meeting manager comes with an array of smart tools that come in handy for online work environments. These include a real-time translator, voice-to-text, meeting notes editor, background noise suppression, a voice-activated smart display, and professional-grade video conferencing.

The ThinkCentre Neo 30a 24 will be available in August priced at P61,699.

5. ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The premium ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, powered by Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe, is meant for hybrid workers seeking a higher level of performance and camera/audio capabilities.

This model can handle the majority of demands in remote work, and further improves collaboration through a communications bar that integrates FHD webcam options, a privacy shutter, and 360-degree far field quad-array microphones.

Select ThinkPad X1 Carbon models will also debut with Lenovo’s Computer Vision technology that leverages on a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for recognition and AI algorithm modeling to detect the user and wake up only for them, even when they are wearing a mask.

Available starting in August, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon will retail for P128,999.

6. ThinkBook 14S Yoga

This AI-enhanced 2-in-1 convertible laptop focuses on flexibility that adapts to the needs of users, it can be used as a traditional clamshell, tent, stand, and tablet. Each mode has dedicated applications called ‘Snap groups,’ whether it’s for presenting charts or counting inventory.

Under the anodized aluminum chassis with dual tone color highlights is a combination of 12th Gen Intel Core processors, SSD storage, Thunderbolt 4, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Collaborative tools include Smart Appearance, AI Meeting Manager, and intelligent noise cancellation.

The ThinkBook 14S Yoga will also be available starting this August retailing for P40,800.