PLDT inaugurates Jupiter Cable System landing station in Camarines Norte

PLDT marked another milestone as company executives and local officials Norte formally inaugurated the Jupiter Cable System landing station in Daet, Camarines Norte.

Camarines Norte vice governor Joseph Ascutia, PLDT and Smart FVP and head of enterprise business group Jojo Gendrano, and Daet mayor Benito Ochoa (center) lead the inauguration of the Jupiter Cable system’s Philippine link.

Photo from PLDT

“We are grateful to the local government of Camarines Norte for the support that they have extended to make the landing of Jupiter a success. This new cable system significantly advances not just PLDT’s digital infrastructure, but more importantly, the overall digital readiness of the country as well,” said PLDT and Smart FVP and head of Enterprise Business Group Jojo G. Gendrano.

“The Jupiter Cable system serves as an international highway for global data traffic to reach the Philippines. It is expected to exponentially boost the country’s international capacity to the USA and Japan, further encourage the global trade of digital services, and as a result propel the country’s digital economy,” Gendrano added.

The Jupiter Cable System is the latest addition to PLDT’s 16 international cables routing critical data traffic going in and out of the country. It traverses the Pacific Ocean from North America connecting directly to Maruyama and Shima in Japan and to Daet, Camarines Norte in the Philippines.

It is now the fastest cable system between the Philippines and the United States. Once fully equipped, it is anticipated to increase PLDT’s international capacity of 20 Terabit/s to about 60 Terabit/s.

Jupiter is the first international submarine cable system in the Philippines to use an Open Cable Model that allows PLDT to power up and deliver hyperscale bandwidth more quickly to enterprises across the world.

With sustainability as top priority, Jupiter was deployed through horizontal directional drilling to lessen environmental disturbance and support marine life preservation.

“The PLDT Group has robust domestic and international cable systems with an unrivaled capacity among local providers. Our expansive participation in international submarine cable systems, especially now with Jupiter, enables our initiatives to support hyperscalers – the next growth engine of the country’s digital economy,” said Gene C. Sanchez, PLDT Enterprise VP and head of Global Capacity Strategy.

“This milestone immensely strengthens our strategy in helping us position the Philippines as the next hyperscaler hub of Asia-Pacific and enriching the country’s Hyperscale Ecosystem that is comprised of connected digital infrastructures such as data centers, subsea cables, domestic fiber network, 5G, cloud, and IOT,” Sanchez continued.