Foodpanda unveils exclusive deals for pandapro subscribers

The online food and grocery delivery platform Foodpanda has officially announced its exclusive and unlimited dine-in promos and discounts of up to 25% off for members of its rewards program Pandapro in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro.

Foodpanda Philippines marketing director Rommel Rico

To highlight the new benefit of its subscription model, Foodpanda will be running the “#pandaproganaps” campaign which will give Pandapro members access to unique dine-in events hosted by the platforms merchant partners like Basil in One Bonifacio High Street Mall.

Foodpanda Philippines marketing director Rommel Rico shared that since the launch of Pandapro in 2020, the food delivery service has continued to discover new ways to elevate the experience of its customers.

“Foodpanda is really all about establishing connections and delivering experiences. From bringing the restaurants to you, we are now trying to bring you to the restaurants with Pandapro dine-in’s best deals and promos, along with access to exclusive events to create truly memorable experiences,” he added.

To give customers a glimpse of what’s in store with #pandaproganaps, Foodpanda held a brunch treat serving modern Thai cuisine to local key opinion leaders (KOLs) and personalities, followed by a screening of the recently released Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder.

On Saturday, July 16, Foodpanda will be hosting a similar event, featuring four block screenings of the same film for Pandapro subscribers. The company reminded customers that in order to enjoy all the perks and exclusive promos available to all Pandapro dine-in subscribers, they will have to simply sign up by clicking the “Become a Pro” button on their profile.

Aside from the 25% discount on all participating restaurants, Pandapro members will also have access to 20% off and up on more than 8,400 partner restaurants, free delivery for the first five orders above P400 of each month, an extra 5% off for pick-up orders, and three 10% vouchers for all partner shops awarded on a monthly basis.

Foodpanda is also currently running a promo where users can experience a one-month plan of Pandapro for just P1 by subscribing to the service and typing in the “GP1SOPRO” code before confirming payment.