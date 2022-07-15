Nvidia PH rolls out gaming rigs carrying new RTX 30 series GPUs

Video card maker Nvidia has announced two new rosters of purpose-built PCs for the gamer and creator market in the Philippines: the GeForce RTX PCs and GeForce Esports PCs, both available through local partner computer retailers PC Express and PC Worx.

Nvidia Philippines consumer business lead Jerome Matti

Although both series are backed by Nvidia’s second-generation RTX architecture ‘Ampere,’ the GPU maker is highlighting the GeForce RTX PCs as all-rounder powerhouses that can handle both gaming and content creation while GeForce Esports PCs are specifically configured to provide gamers maximum frames rates and the lowest system latency in online games.

“Gamers and content creators are hungry for systems that are capable of delivering uncompromised experience for AAA games and creative applications, all of which demand significant GPU performance. GeForce RTX PCs and GeForce Esports PCs can enable consumers in the Philippines to experience the most realistic ray-traced graphics, cutting-edge new features, and the power of AI,” said Simon Tan, consumer business lead for Asia Pacific South at Nvidia.

The GeForce RTX 30 series gaming video cards, thanks to ampere technology, deliver more realistic and immersive graphics with the help of 2nd Gen Ray Tracing, while performance is boosted by AI via Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) rendering feature.

By combining both GPU and game optimizations, Nvidia’s Reflex function is able to further cut system latency and boost responsiveness, needed especially in titles that require quick reaction times like Apex Legends, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege.

The series also features ‘Game Ready’ drivers that allow one-click game settings optimization, a dedicated video encoder that frees the CPU from strain and enables smooth live broadcasts, and high-level editing and rendering performance with Nvidia’s own Studio platform.

“Studio is based on the leading GPU technologies paired up with very specialized drivers for creators, which will enhance creative suites and applications that will inspire users,” said Nvidia Philippines consumer business lead Jerome Matti.

Both PC Express and PC Worx will be offering three system builder PC lineups with varied configurations depending on the requirements of users – the “Overachievers” featuring GeForce Esports PCs equipped with GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs, the “Competitive Player” GeForce RTX PCs powered by GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs, and the “Total Domination” segment where GeForce RTX PCs get the premium GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs.

“The GeForce RTX PCs we have assembled in collaboration with Nvidia are suitable for the demands in the Philippines with accelerated digital transformation in many industries driven by the global health crisis. GeForce RTX PCs deliver the best-in-class computing and graphics for creators and gamers,” said Jesse Tan, VP for Sales and Marketing at PC Express.

For the Overachievers product line, PC Express will be offering the PCX GFH Hydra (2060) that uses the RTX 2060 New Battleax 6GB GDDR6 192-bit GPU from Colorful, run by an Intel Core I5 clocking at 2.90GHz, an 8GB DDR4 memory, and 250GB of NVME PCIe SSD-type storage.

Under the Competitive Player and Total Domination lineup, PC Express will be showcasing the PCX GFH Chimera Raider with Asus RTX 3060 Dual Tuf 12GB and PCX GFH Centaur Strix (LC) II donning the Asus RTX 3080ti Tuf OC 12GB respectively.

“Through this collaboration with NVIDIA, gamers and digital content creators only have to give a simple explanation of the specification they want when looking to buy or assemble their own PCs, after which they will be provided with a custom-built PC tailored to their needs. We will help our users to get the best experience and flexibility with their PCs when it comes to creating videos, 3D graphics, and animation to expand and upgrade capacities in response to future demands,” shared Angelika Cruz, marketing manager of PC Worx.

In the porfolio of PC Worx, the Inno3D Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Twin X2 OC 12GB GDDR6 and the Asus Phoenix RTX 3050 8GB GDDR6 will lead the Overachievers, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070ti Aorus Master 8GB GDDR6x will be the entry for the Competitive Player, and Total Domination will be headlined by the Galax GeForce RTX 3080 1-Click OC SG 12GB GDDR6x.