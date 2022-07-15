SC: In line with digital shift, Bar exams may be computerized permanently

In line with the preparation of the Supreme Court (SC) for its digital shift, the conduct of annual Bar Examinations may be digitized permanently.

SC associate justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando

Photo from SC

This was disclosed by Supreme Court associate justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando, chairperson of the 2023 Bar Examinations and chairperson of the Court’s Committee on Bar Reforms, in his keynote message at the testimonial dinner of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) College of Law for its Bar passers at La Pergola Verde in Pasay City last June 11, 2022.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020-2021 Bar examinations was held last February in a “digitized, localized, and proctored” modality — a first in the country’s history.

Hernando also shared with PUP’s new lawyers the ongoing discussions about the possible revision of Rule 138 of the Rules of Court which governs the practice of law and provides the procedures for admission to the Bar.

Among the changes being considered, said Hernando, are the permanent digitalization of the Bar Exams; the condensation of the Bar Exams schedule into three days; the reconfiguration of Bar subject weights; and a shorter time gap between law school graduation and the Bar Exam schedule.