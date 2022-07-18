FIRST IMPRESSIONS | Vivo X80 Pro flagship smartphone

The new breed of Vivo’s flagship X-series was announced in the Philippines on June last month, featuring the brand’s self-developed image signal processor (ISP) called the Vivo V1, which is running some heavy-hitting hardware and software for the Vivo X80 series.

Contrary to brands who are exploiting the mobile e-sports trend in pushing premium powerhouses as gaming-centric devices, the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro’s attraction point is the same as their predecessors – provide a premium smartphone experience to users seeking the best in mobile technology innovation, whether its photography or processing power.

By closely collaborating with optical systems manufacturer Zeiss, the brand is able to further bolster its cinematography features and performance in the Vivo X80 Pro, albeit giving the device a camera island that takes up more than a third of the back panel. In our upcoming in-depth review, you’ll be able to get a clearer picture on how the Vivo V1-powered quad-camera setup co-created by Zeiss performs in real-world scenarios.

The Vivo X80 Pro is a good-looking phone with striking design elements that are easily noticed: from the curved AMOLED display with a large screen real estate, to the futuristic and reflective camera tray housing Vivo’s latest imaging breakthroughs.

Aside from the unit itself, inside the box users will find a hard plastic case with a faux leather finish that complements the aesthetic direction of the X80 Pro really well, although it offers little protection to the sizeable camera bump. Vivo has also included a pair of XE710 Type-C in-ear headphones, an 80W power brick with a USB cable, and a pre-applied protective film.

The Vivo X80 Pro features the premium 5G platform of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12GB of memory paired with 256GB of storage, a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a large 4700mAh battery, Funtouch OS based on Android 12, and 80W charging capacity.

Stay tuned for the complete review of the Vivo X80 Pro on our website and on the official Newsbytes.PH YouTube channel.