Maya offers rewards in latest ‘Tipid Hits’

All-in-one money app Maya has released its latest Tipid Hits series of cashback rewards and promos for everyday spending.

Newbie Hits

If you are new to Maya, you can get up to P100 on your first week upon sign-up. This includes an instant P20 when you sign up, and P80 when you upgrade and do your first transaction.

And if you help your family and friends to join Maya, upgrade their account, and complete their first transaction, you get up to P3,000.

You can enjoy P100 for every referral, capped at 15 referrals per month. If you reach this number, you get an additional P1,500 on top of your accumulated earnings — which goes all the way up to P3,000.

Adulting Hits

If you’re paying for any bill with Maya for the first time, you will get P50 cashback, plus a raffle entry to become one of the 50 Maya users who will only have to pay P1 for your bill. If you win, the rest of the bill amount will be refunded to your account, capped at P5,000.

If you’re paying government dues for PAG-IBIG, SSS, or NHMFC for the first time with Maya, you can get up to P100 cashback – P50 on your first bill, and another P50 on your second bill.

Sending allowance to your siblings or simply pitching in for your lunch out with officemates? Do it with Maya and get up to P150 cashback. You get a P50 cashback for sending at least P3,000 for the first time. Continue sending P1,000 to 10 different Maya users and get an additional P10 reward for each transaction.

To top it all off, you can enjoy free cash in, or zero service fees, at any of the 63,000 Maya Centers nationwide.

Reloaded Hits

Also, when you buy P100 worth of data bundles from the Maya Shop, you get P100 worth of Razer Gold codes to amp up your game.

You can enjoy 20% cashback when you reach an accumulated spend of P500 on gaming items from the Maya Shop, and 100% cashback when you buy load for the first time on Shop.

Meanwhile, you can enjoy a 6% cashback when you buy at least P300 worth of load this July. When you spend a total of P3,000 on load by July 20, you’ll also get an additional 20% cashback on your additional load purchases from July 24-31.

Buying load via Maya also gives you the chance to be one of 25 weekly winners of P1,000, and one of two grand prize winners of P500,000 at the end of the promo this month.

Self-Care Hits

Get 30% off on regular or large a la carte pan pizza and stuffed crust pizzas for your dine-in, take-out, and delivery orders at Pizza Hut. If you’re craving some Chinese food, get P50 cashback for a minimum spend of P500 when you pay via Maya QR or with your Maya number at Harbour City Dimsum, Dimsum Break, Ding How, Ding Qua Qua or iwantdimsum.com.

For quick eats, visit Taco Bell and for every purchase worth at least P450, you can get a free order of Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. To cap it off, end your meals with a sweet treat from Dairy Queen, and save P100 when you buy their 8-inch cakes.

Taking a well-deserved break is a breeze – especially with Tipid Hits, just for you. Get 7% off of your stay when you book at Agoda via Maya and use the code “MAYA7JUL” until September 14. You can also enjoy 15% off on your booking at RedDoorz when you pay via Maya until December 31.

Weekend Hits

You can get an instant 30% cashback max of P500, when you spend at least P300 at McDonald’s, SM Store, LCC Supermarket, LCC Department Store, and Gaisano Brothers Malls via your Maya QR or Maya-registered mobile number.

“With Tipid Hits, we want Maya users to enjoy the best value for their money – especially for their everyday purchases. From the moment they sign up and each time they refer, cash in, send money, pay bills, reload, buy gaming items, and shop with our partner merchants, they are able to get a little something in return which can accumulate to huge savings or even exciting prizes,” said Pepe Torres, Maya chief marketing officer.

“All they need to do is complete their everyday transactions with Maya and reap the rewards on top of overall seamless experience from using an all-in-one money app.”