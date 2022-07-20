Cloud logistics platform donates to maternity home and nursery

Paying forward the trust they have received from Filipino businesses, cloud logistics company LOCAD has donated and delivered infant and toddler clothes to Grace to Be Born Maternity Home and Nursery, a halfway house for young pregnant girls and abandoned babies.

Since its establishment in 2009 by Basti and Betty Roxas-Chua, together with Catholic lay preacher Bo Sanchez, Grace to Be Born has provided shelter to more than 300 pregnant girls and babies.

Aside from being a temporary home, Grace to Be Born supports mothers-to-be and their children by providing them with their basic needs such as food and clothing, prenatal care, as well as therapy and counseling.

LOCAD, a cloud logistics company that also conducted relief operations during Typhoon Odette last December 2021, is grateful to have a wide fulfillment and shipping network that enables them to empower local businesses and deliver positive social impact.

“With the tremendous trust that Filipino businesses have given us, we believe it’s important to pay it forward and we’re glad to be of help to the young mothers and children at Grace to Be Born. We wish this donation delivers them hope for the bright future ahead of them,” said LOCAD Philippines market lead Ray Caguin.

Kristina Sampang, shelter nurse at Grace to Be Born, shares how this donation will be able to help them in their mission to provide support to the young mothers and babies who are in their care.

“These donations from LOCAD will help a lot, especially now during the pandemic when it’s a lot more difficult to source donations. These clothes will help us provide the basic needs of the babies, and through this, we hope that they will feel the love of the community,” she said.

Aside from basic necessities, Sampang has also shared that they are in need of volunteer occupational therapists, speech pathologists, and physical therapists for the children at the shelter.

With around two million orphans in the Philippines according to the latest report of the Philippines Orphanage Foundation, every help counts, and the donated clothes will be able to meet the basic needs of the newborn babies who are in the care of Grace to Be Born Maternity Home and Nursery.