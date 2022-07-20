Metrobank clients can now receive money via Pera Hub

Local lender Metrobank has expanded its partnership with remittance company Pera Hub, allowing individuals to conveniently send money to Metrobank account holders nationwide.

With this service, individuals who need to send cash to Metrobank account holders simply need to:

Head to the nearest Pera Hub branch; Accomplish their remittance form; and Show one (1) valid ID to the Pera Hub agent

Senders can remit P100 up to P25,000, with a fee of P100 per transaction. Meanwhile, recipients can withdraw the money they received from any Metrobank ATM or over-the-counter in Metrobank branches for passbook account holders.

“This added service with our partner, Pera Hub, shows that Metrobank remains committed to our customers in improving our services and providing them with more accessible and convenient channels to conduct their financial transactions with us,” said Richard So, Metrobank executive vice president and retail banking sector head.