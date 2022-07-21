5 premium features of the midrange Infinix Note 12 series

Hong Kong-based smartphone brand Infinix Global recently introduced two 5G-powered devices under its new Note 12 series lineup: the premium Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G donning the 6nm Dimensity chip from MediaTek, and the base Note 12 5G model with an Amoled display.

Despite representing the brand’s premium portfolio of 5G smartphones, both devices are actually priced less than P14,000, and packs features usually seen in flagships – from the true color Amoled screen, a power efficient flagship-grade processor, dual stereo speakers with DTS, a 5000mAh battery life with 33W fast charging capacity, and a 108MP ultra night camera.

Infinix Philippines marketing head Joseph Cernitchez said in a statement that the Note 12 5G series is designed to allow consumers to fully utilize the speed and convenience of a smart 5G powered digital lifestyle, adding that lower costs and faster production has resulted to 5G technology becoming readily available for midrange smartphones.

“The development of 5G technology has accelerated to a breakneck pace with the industry-wide adoption of 5G. To popularize 5G technology and its amazing benefits, Infinix has been working on powerful smartphones with stunning photographic capabilities, clear & vibrant screens, and trendy design language to meet the needs of users in emerging markets,” he said.

1. The Infinity display

The display situation on both the Pro and non-Pro models are identical, both devices are equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ True Color Amoled screen which the brand calls “Infinity Display” due to the high screen-to-body ratio at 92%.

Although the brightness level is undisclosed by Infinix, the company claims that the panel delivers good visibility in bright outdoor scenarios. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, has an aspect ratio of 20:9 with around 393 pixels-per-inch density, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

2. The Ultra 5G processor

Under the hood of the Note 12 5G series is the Dimensity 810 5G-integrated chip built through a 6nm production process to deliver power efficiency in the slimmest profiles, and reaches CPU speeds 20% higher than the previous generation.

With MediaTek focusing on faster memory and UFS storage with the Dimensity 810’s architecture, this processor guarantees quicker application response times, more FPS in games, and smoother connectivity experiences to users.

According to Infinix, the new high-performance 5G processor is 700% faster than conventional 4G chips, supports SA and NSA networks for global and mainstream band compatibility, and debuts the Smart 5G function that automatically switches between 5G and 4G networks to reduce power consumption and improve battery life.

3. The pro-level cameras

One of the main differences between the Pro and non-Pro Infinix Note 12 5G models is the camera technology. While both devices utilize triple-camera setups, the non-Pro has a mix of a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP depth lens, and a QVGA camera. Meanwhile, the Pro version comes with a larger 108MP main sensor with 9-in-1 Super Pixel technology and a 1.92 μm pixel size, a 2MP dedicated depth lens, and a 2MP micro camera.

A unique feature for both models is the Quad Flash capability used to enhance the brightness of each shot taken with the rear cameras. Despite the difference in camera hardware, both phones can only record at a maximum of 1440p quality at 30 frames-per-second.

4. The beefy battery

The Infinix Note 12 5G series blends the power-saving capabilities of the 6nm processor and the large 5000mAh battery with a high charge cycle count of 800 – a number that determines how many times the device can be charged without any notable degradation to the battery.

The non-removable battery also charges at 33W fast charging capacity through a Type-C USB port.

5. The Monster Game kit

Marketed as a gaming device for the younger generation of smartphone users, the Note 12 5G series arrives with a set of features dedicated to enhance the experience of gamers through omnidirectional optimization.

With the Dar-link 2.0 game booster, the smartphone learns the usage patterns of its owner and optimizes the battery, temperature and memory to maximize play performance. This capability is further enhanced by the XArena game system, a Linear Motor Tactile System, speakers with 360-degree surround sound and enhanced audio, and a 9-layer Graphene Cooling System.

There are two official colorways for both smartphones – Force Black and Snowfall. The Note 12 Pro 5G is set to retail for $249 (~P14,026.17) while the non-Pro model is priced at $199 (~P11,209.67).