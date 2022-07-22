Schneider Electric appoints Ireen Catane as new PH office chief

Energy equipment maker Schneider Electric has appointed Ireen Catane as the new president for its Philippine operations.

New Schneider Electric Philippines president Ireen Catane

Officially the first female to head Schneider Electric Philippines, Catane brings in three decades of extensive leadership experience in the tech industry and furthers the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

As country president, Catane is expected to build the momentum for profitable growth and further sustainability efforts in the Philippines. In addition to her role as president, Catane will also be involved in Schneider Electric’s East Asia and Japan management team.

Catane has over 28 years of experience in the IT industry with country leadership roles in HP, Dell, IBM, Microsoft Philippines, and most recently as chief executive officer of NTT Philippines..

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science major in Computer Technology from De La Salle University.