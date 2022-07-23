Job outlook report: IT, telecom among PH industries with strong growth, recovery

Online job platform JobStreet has revealed in its latest “Job Outlook Report 2022: The Rise to Recovery” the top four industries in the Philippines that have recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

JobStreet identified the top industries with strong growth and recovery as computer and IT (software), education, healthcare and medical, and telecommunication.

According to the report, the said industries have fully recovered amid the pandemic due to digital transformation and implementation of key government initiatives.

Since the pandemic, digital industries particularly computer and IT (software) have been resilient despite the ongoing business impacts being brought by Covid-19, the report noted.

“As these companies embraced digitalization and further shifted to digital platforms, the demand for professionals in the industry soared. Moreover, the increase in these specialized positions also equates to a higher salary,” the report said.

The report noted that the call for software developer-related jobs grew by 83.3%. This growth came from utilizing digital solutions which accounted for 10% of the sales of certain businesses, it said.

While online classes proved to be challenging for teachers, the education sector is likewise one of the growing industries during the pandemic. Teachers can now manage both online and face-to-face sessions, which translates to opportunities for more professionals to teach from the comforts of their homes, according to the report.

According to JobStreet’s data, over 97% of opportunities posted on JobStreet are within entry-level and junior executive posts.

“Needless to say, the healthcare and medical sector grew exponentially because of the pandemic and will continue to grow even after as more and more people now give greater importance to personal health and well-being,” the report said.

Due to the increasing demand, job posts for nurses grew the most at 45.3%. Furthermore, the government aimed to hire an additional 10,000 healthcare workers to help heal the nation, the report observed.

As the use of technology increased more rapidly, so was the demand for telecommunication services. Junior executive positions in this sector made up the greatest number of job posts at 52.5% while job posts specializing in sales and marketing increased the most at 76%. Moreover, the rollout of 5G technology nationwide will highly contribute to the ongoing growth of this sector, the report said.

The study also industries that recovered gradually are banking and financial services, manufacturing and production, transportation and logistics, and construction and engineering. Their steady growth is attributed to the Covid-19 restrictions and remedial policies.

Meanwhile, industries with modest recovery include retail and merchandise; call center, IT-enabled services and BPO; food and beverage, catering and restaurant; and property and real estate. Their core operations have been disrupted due to tightening regulations but were eventually able to slowly recover following the eased restrictions.

“It’s been our mission to guide our jobseekers and hirers on how to thrive in the Philippine job market. We hope that through this report, they will be able to evaluate and recalibrate their career and hiring plans as needed to grow in their profession of choice or to retain and attract talents in the long run,” said JobStreet Philippines country manager Philip Gioca.