PH wins 2 bronzes, 4 honorable mentions at 63rd Int’l Math Olympiad

Six Filipino students took home two bronze medals and four honorable mentions at the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad, which was held in-person for the first time after two years.

The Philippine team at the 63rd IMO

IMO first-timer Mohammad Nur Casib of the Philippine Science High School-Central Mindanao and two-time IMO medalist Raphael Dylan Dalida of the Philippine Science High School (PSHS)-Main Campus led the way for the Philippines, snatching two bronzes after scoring 24 and 23 points, respectively.

Sarji Elijah Bona of the De La Salle University Senior High School, who won a bronze medal last year, received an honorable mention this time along with Rickson Caleb Tan of MGC New Life Christian Academy, Filbert Ephraim Wu of Victory Christian International School and Enrico Rolando Martinez of the PSHS-Main Campus.

A total of 589 contestants from 104 countries participated in the 63rd IMO held in Oslo, Norway, which finally snapped the two years of conducting the competition online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Philippines ranked 55th out of all the participating countries. Since joining the IMO in 1988, the country has won a total of four gold medals, 16 silver medals, 37 bronze medals and 30 honorable mentions.

This year, 44 gold medals, 101 silver medals, 140 bronze medals, and 210 honorable mentions were awarded.

“I am very proud and happy that our Filipino students continue to excel in Mathematics and perform well in international competitions,” said DOST Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) director Josette T. Biyo. “These medals and honorable mentions are proof of their excellence, hard work and dedication and evidence that the Filipino youth are achievers in the international arena.”