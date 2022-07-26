E-sports team RSG PH crowned SE Asian champions at MLBB Cup 2022

After a hard-fought week-long tournament, Philippine esports team (RSG PH) successfully vanquished all competition to be crowned regional champions of Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB)’s Southeast Asia Cup 2022.

RSG PH was awarded the first prize of $140,000 (about P7.8 million) after defeating the Indonesian team, RRQ Hoshi, in an impressive clean sweep of 4-0 in the final match on Sunday, July 24.

“Congratulations to our Philippines team for winning this prestigious tournament and becoming regional champions. This achievement reaffirms that our strategy is working, and is demonstrated by our track record with the winning formula that we have built across all our RSG teams,” said RSG CEO Jayf Soh.

“It is very satisfying to secure this victory just as we are about to celebrate the fifth anniversary of RSG, and this win is a testament to the growth of the company since our inception. The industry has developed exponentially over the years, and we have proven ourselves to be one of the titans of the Southeast Asian esports scene.”

Added RSG PH’s team manager Lourdes ‘Lexie’ Claudine Yambao: “This was an intense battle against talented competition, and we are thrilled to have emerged victorious as champions of Southeast Asia. Even during hard times, pressure and stress will always be there but we persevered with patience and hard work. This is a massive achievement for us, and one that we want to build on for even greater success in the future.”

Known for its relentless approach to competing, the RSG PH team earned the title of ‘Kingslayers’ following its impressive victories against former champions during the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 8, and eventually achieving the championship title in MPL Philippines Season 9.

During the semi-finals, RSG’s PH team won with a score of 3 to 2 against Filipino team Omega Esports. To achieve this victory, team members trained and strategized, profiting from the knowledge acquired throughout previous tournaments and the methods they employed to win them.