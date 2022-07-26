PH gov’t delves into esports, Web 3.0 at ‘Creative Futures’ digital confab

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), an agency under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), is leading the conversation on the future of the Philippine creative economy by gathering policymakers, creative entrepreneurs, industry experts, and local and international creatives in a two-day digital conference from July 28 to 29, 2022.

Through its flagship event Creative Futures 2022, CITEM’s CREATEPhilippines aims to celebrate Filipino talent and reiterate the economic viability of the local creative industries. As one of the largest gatherings for the Philippine creative ecosystem, Creative Futures 2022 also fosters community and promotes our creative sectors to potential clients worldwide.

The first edition of Creative Futures last year shared stories of creatives navigating the “new normal”. This year’s Creative Futures will highlight new opportunities following the developments in the creative industries, including the approval of the Creative Industries Development Act in Congress.

“The Creative Industries Development Act is only the first step to building our creative economy. CREATEPhilippines through conferences like Creative Futures contributes to the efforts to boost our creative industries,” said Erwin Romulo, Creative Futures program director.

The theme of Creative Futures 2022 is “Tomorrow”. Key topics to be presented include Creative Governance, Gastronomy, Advertising, Design, Film, Music, Tourism, Heritage, Dance, Game Development, Esports, Fashion, and Communication Design.

“The country has never been short of creative talent, as we have seen with the global recognition that our creatives receive in nearly every domain. What we have been lagging behind on is institutional support and resources for the creative industries, which the Creative Industries Development Act aims to address,” said CITEM executive director Pauline Suaco-Juan.

Creative Futures has put together case studies, presentations, and sessions that cover both traditional and emerging creative segments.

The first day of the event features the following presentations and speakers:

ShootPH’s seasoned producers Steve Vesagas, Steven Marolho, and Chris Thorp explain why the Philippines is an ideal location for international advertising shoots, and how productions for advertising benefit the local creative economy.

Global Filipino Creatives from all over the world talk about dealing with success, creating the future they want, and sharing lessons learned along the way. This is a series of interviews with chef Tom Cunanan, fashion designer Anthony Alvarez Graff, stage producer Jhett Tolentino, book author Jenny Odell, session musician Tina Hizon, food writer Bettina Makalintal, creative director and chef Angela Dimayuga.

Type63 founder and designer Jo Malinis talks about defining Filipino type through the work of five typefaces created by Filipino designers. Type63 is an online registry and catalog of Philippine typefaces.

Mon Abrea of the Asian Consulting Group teaches lessons in life, love, and taxes in a new web series, Dear Kuya Mon. Directed by Joel Ferrer, it stars Kat Galang and Jal Galang.

A short documentary by Leonor Will Never Die director Martika Escobar premieres at the event. The film chronicles the challenges Filipino filmmakers face after making the film. There will be a Q&A with Escobar and producers Monster Jimenez and Mario Cornejo following the screening.

Day 2 of Creative Futures is packed with the following line-up:

Christopher “Toff” De Venecia discusses the immediate impact of the Creative Industries Act and how the next Congress can develop laws that will further help the creative industries.

The Game Development Association of the Philippines shares why it’s a good idea for Filipino creatives to consider making video games.

Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto and US-based design studio Alao Design, along with designers Kristian Henson and Monica Ramos, discuss a plan of how design can renew public spaces.

Museo Pambata executive director Micah Pinto tells us how a children’s museum can be reimagined.

AcadArena’s Ariane Lim highlights esports and why it’s the biggest it’s ever been.

Fifth Wall Fest’s Madge Reyes discusses the ecosystem, opportunities, and reasons why dance is a viable creative industry.

Musician Juan Karlos debuts new songs and joins a panel about the future of music alongside representatives from the tech and public sectors.

The digital conference will also feature on-demand sessions streaming throughout the two-day event. These include The Department of Tourism’s (DoT) ASMR series, which invites viewers to hear and not only see different spots in the Philippines. Another immersive experience is the 360-degree video series, Across the Archipelago: The Pan-Philippine Highway.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) will have a session on the eligibility, benefits, and term of protection provided by copyright. Youtube will also walk the participants through the evolution and impact of the online video space and its future.

Participants can watch the sessions Global Filipino Creative and Dear Kuya Mon at their own convenience.

Aside from knowledge sharing, Creative Futures also presents opportunities to Filipino creatives through its networking and expo component. The expo will showcase creatives from the CREATEPhilippines directory, and enable participants to shop premium Filipino home, fashion, and lifestyle products by e-tailers from digital sourcing and storytelling platform FAME+.

Register at: https://hopin.com/events/creative-futures-2022/registration. To learn more about CREATEPhilippines, visit https://createphilippines.com/.