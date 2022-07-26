Retail Associates named 2022 LS Retail Diamond Partner

Retail Associates, one of the country’s leading retail solution advisory firms, has just been named as LS Retail Diamond Partner for 2022, the only awardee in the whole Asia Pacific region and the only one to receive the highest Diamond Level distinction. The company was chosen over a field of 386 partners worldwide.

Bo Lundqvist, president and CEO of Retail Associates (right), receives the award for LS Retail Diamond Partner for 2022 from Qiping Sun, LS Retail regional vice president for Asia Pacific during the recent conneXion Iceland, the company’s flagship international event

The winners of the LS Retail Partner Awards 2022 were announced recently during conneXion Iceland, the company’s flagship international event attended by over 540 guests from all over the world.

The recognition is given only to partner companies that displayed extraordinary dedication to the LS Retail solutions and drove unparalleled sales success during the previous year. The award levels are Gold, Platinum, and Diamond.

LS Retail is a world-leading provider of unified commerce software solutions for retail, hospitality, forecourt and pharmacy companies with 40 years of exceptional industry presence.

Founded in Iceland in 1982, LS Retail solutions now power over 90,000 stores, retails chains, restaurants, pharmacies and gas stations across 140 countries.

Retail Associates is among the 386 partner companies of LS Retail’s global partner network in 88 countries. This huge number of partnerships has made it possible for LS Retail to have the largest partner ecosystem in the Microsoft Dynamics world.

Retail Associates provides global standard unified solutions and consulting services to Philippine retailers and distributors to improve business workflow, internal processes, and overall management.

Retail Associates provide the following services: Audit for system, process, and IT infrastructure; System delivery for business consulting, project management implementation, system integration, localization and customization; and Customer Support for service desk, infrastructure and managed services.

The company provides Unified Solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics. These are end-to-end business solutions that provide seamless integration across finance management, supply chain, warehouse, store operations and marketing all in a single system.

Kristjan Johansson, chief commercial officer of LS Retail congratulated, Retail Associates for its achievement. “Only four per cent of LS Retail partners worldwide reached the Diamond Level this year. We acknowledge the outstanding work of Retail Associates in the APAC region.”

Qiping Sun, LS Retail regional vice president for Asia Pacific, shared, “Retail Associates is our longest serving partner in the Philippines. I am confident Retail Associates will extend its success across various micro-verticals in the coming years.”

Kickstart your company’s digital transformation, connect with Retail Associates at mobile: 0917-571-5489, email [email protected] or visit www.retail-associates.com.