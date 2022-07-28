Pinoy students rack up medals in science Olympiads

Three Philippine teams captured a total of six bronze medals, two honorable mentions, and a merit citation in the recently concluded international biology, chemistry and physics Olympiads.

Winning three bronze medals and a merit citation were the delegates to the 33rd International Biology Olympiad (IBO), which was held in Yerevan, Armenia last July 10-18.

Chiara Bernadette Z. Tan-Gatue from Saint Jude Catholic School, Raven Glorianne H. Foronda from the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) Main and Yosef Alexander O. Segotier from PSHS – Western Visayas all won bronze medals, while Liam Audrey A. Alleda from PSHS – Calabarzon received a merit citation.

This is the biggest haul of medals for the country since joining the IBO in 2018.

Adding to the tally were Aames Juriel B. Morales from the De La Salle University Senior High School and Ron Angelo A. Gelacio from PSHS – Main who both won bronze medals in the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) held in Tianjin, China last July 10-18.

Their teammates, Anne Maricar T. Maralit from PSHS – Main and Lemuel A. Acosta from PSHS – Central Luzon, likewise secured honorable mentions to cap the event.

Meanwhile, PSHS – Main’s Franco Mari Cabral and Harold Scott Chua brought home a bronze medal and an honorable mention in the 52nd International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), which was held online last July 10-17.

Gabriel Angelo Vila from PSHS – Calabarzon completed the national team to the IPhO, which was originally planned to be held in-person in Belarus before organizers opted to conduct the competition online after more than 65 percent of the participating countries voted in favor of the virtual mode.

The Philippines also won two bronze medals and four honorable mentions in the recently concluded 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad.

“It is indeed a beautiful sight to see our students wave the banner of Filipino excellence in the international scene,” said DOST-SEI director Josette Biyo.

“Our students are strong contenders in the academic arena and DOST-SEI will definitely continue to give full support to enable students to showcase their best in international Olympiads.”