Yassi Pressman lends starpower for new play-to-earn platform in PH

Actress Yassi Pressman has announced she is gearing up to launch a new play-to-earn platform in the Philippines, having been inspired to venture into the tech world by Players Elite Guild (PEG), a community she founded that introduces cryptocurrency to Filipino gamers.

Yassi Pressman

Pressman explained that her new venture will help all types of gamers have the greatest experience possible. “For example, the platform’s features will help professionalize and stabilize the income of full-time players, while reducing the learning curve — and friction — of casual players who wish to dabble in different games,” said Pressman.

“Our platform will cater to gamers from all backgrounds. We want to show that P2E — like e-commerce — can be for every Filipino forward-thinking enough to give the space a try,” added Pressman, noting that they also want to build relationships with game developers, game operators, and other industry stakeholders.

The technology deployment on the P2E platform is being led by Liezl Pecson, a blockchain architect certified by the Blockchain Council and one of the experts in Web3 development in the Philippines.

Pecson has previously built a decentralized blockchain with national and international implementations, a decentralized Internet, and even the first fiat mobile wallet built atop a blockchain.

“Our development is guided entirely by the needs of our users — in this case, both gamers and game developers. For game developers, we’re enabling them to incorporate P2E models right into their ecosystem with a full suite of tools. For gamers, we’re enabling them to do what they do best: have fun while earning,” said Pecson.

For the security of both parties, Pecson explained that the platform will be secured via BLOX, a decentralized blockchain that will help process and validate transactions via smart contracts executed via their own token. Such will ensure that both game developers and gamers can safely and confidently transact, enabling both to better focus on the heart of the gaming experience.

Pressman said she gravitated toward BLOX, as opposed to other global blockchains, because it has earned significant traction recently, including selection as a blockchain of choice from a variety of local business leaders, such as JCash CEO Emil Banno, who chose it for his ventures with Japanese investors; and the crypto marketplace Coexstar.

Pressman also appreciated that BLOX, like PEG, is inherently democratic. Filipinos can participate in the success of BLOX by mining BLX, its native token, on their Mac or PC. Doing so rewards miners with BLX, which will be publicly listed in August on Coexstar, which is licensed by both the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“It’s rare for Filipinos to get the opportunity to participate in the broader success of an ecosystem. That’s why I would encourage them to mine BLX from their desktop. By mining, they gain a foothold in the future of BLX, PEG, and indeed the very foundation of Web3.0 in the Philippines,” said Pressman.