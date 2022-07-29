Telecom solutions firm GLC signs pact with China Mobile for UC cloud offerings

Fresh from its rebranding, 10-year-old telecom solutions firm Gur Lavi Corp. (GLC) has signed a partnership agreement with China Mobile International (CMI) to offer cloud-based unified communications (UC) services in the country.

Photo shows GLC officials led by its president and CEO Erwin Co (center) during a press briefing announcing its partnership with China Mobile International

The collaboration is seen to benefit CMI as they go to the market faster while GLC expands its reach to CMI’s customer base in an accelerated pace as well. One of the highlights of the partnership is to make CMI’s offering to their market stickier via Telavi Cloud, Voice, Business Direct and Home.

GLC also has strategic deals in the pipeline that are expected to benefit CMI’s customers by addressing their pain points towards digitalization. CMI, which has been in the country for about five years now, also has number of ongoing projects with GLC that are expected to be completed this year.

“CMI is our first key partner in Philippines for Telavi this year. We see the big potential to engage with them because of their rich relationship with the cable operators nationwide. This is not to mention their rich telco portfolio where we can attach not only Telavi but our very own solution offerings as well. We are very happy about the partnership with them. We see this as a beginning of a fruitful and long-term business relationship,” GLC president and CEO Erwin Co said.

GLC said it is also looking to break the international market in the near future as it has already laid the foundation through its infrastructure and network with service providers and customers worldwide.

Coinciding a new partnership, GLC has unveiled its new brand image to establish a clearer identify and value that was realized during their venture in the past years especially in the midst of the pandemic.

Co explained the company saw an opportunity to help customers adapt to the changes in the environment in their business journey.

“As we go through the journey of adding new services, we also get a chance to change the image of the company. We rebranded to refresh our commitment to our customers in providing innovative new offerings as we turn a page and looking into a new chapter,” Co added.

GLC made a mark in the industry when it introduced one of its flagship brands TeLavi Cloud, considered to be the only one of its kind and an all-in communication platform in the country. Introduced during the pandemic, it offers Cloud Telephony solutions, Team Messaging, Video Conferencing, and Call Center Solution for enterprises and SMEs to any office location or even from home.

“We are not just selling services. We want to give people the freedom of flexibility and productivity to operate their businesses, work from home, or remotely drive their teams anytime and anywhere,” Co emphasized.