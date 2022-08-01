Garmin debuts solar-powered running smartwatch

Swiss wearable maker Garmin Ltd. recently launched its first ever dedicated running smartwatch that runs on the company’s proprietary solar charging lens technology ‘Power Glass,’ allowing athletes to use the device for up to 20 days on a single charge.

While the 20-day battery life is achieved by the Forerunner 955 Solar via regular smartwatch mode, it is also able to power through up to 49 hours in GPS mode, 30 hours more than the pricer Apple Watch 7 series.

Keeping in mind the common pain points of runners when it comes to their wearable gear, Garmin has also equipped the Forerunner 955 Solar with an always-on full-color display that is readable even in direct sunlight conditions, and a touchscreen panel on top of the traditional 5-button design to make sure the user has quick access to health features and other functionalities.

In a promotional video, Garmin added that the premium smartwatch is also suited for triathletes, pushing the limits of its users through daily suggested workouts, its own race widget that helps athletes plan for the podium, and a counter that measures the training readiness and performance.

“Athletes who strive to be the best seek the best training tools, and we are pleased to introduce the Forerunner 955 Solar to our lineup of premier GPS running smartwatches in the Philippines,” Garmin Asia assistant general manager Scoppen Lin said in a statement.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 model comes in a solar and non-solar variant, and customers can opt to bundle the wearable with the brand’s own HRM-Pro Plus premium chest strap heart rate monitor for an additional $129.99 (~P7,202) so athletes can take one step further in tracking their own heart rate data, running dynamics, as well as pace and distance.

The workout features of the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar aside from a readiness score counter and morning reports include heart rate variability status checking, free training plans for marathon programs via Garmin Coach, workout intensity comparison, training effect feedback, and several built-in sports applications.

Aside from health-centric functions, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar also comes with features typically seen on traditional smartwatches like access to music playlists, contactless payments powered by Garmin Pay, smart notifications when paired with either an Apple or Android device, social features from the Garmin Connect companion application, and customizable widgets ad data fields downloadable via Connect IQ.

“With high-end training features and performance metrics, the Forerunner 955 Solar gives you the tools to chase your goals. No matter where, when or why you run, the Forerunner 955 Solar will help you go the extra mile,” adds Stella Tan, marketing manager of Garmin Philippines.

The Forerunner 955 Solar retails for P40,865 and can be located in all Garmin Brand Stores nationwide, through online e-commerce platforms – kinetic.com.ph, Lazada, and Shopee, or through the Garmin PH Viber Community.