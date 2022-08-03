Sony’s new gaming gear portfolio to arrive in PH

Consumer electronics manufacturer Sony Corporation (Sony) has finally announced the arrival of its new sub-brand ‘Inzone’ which is dedicated to market its new gaming monitors and headsets, eyeing the gaming entertainment industry and esports community at large.

The brand claims that its tested expertise and knowledge on delivering premium audio-visual technology will allow Inzone to give gamers and pro-esports athletes an advantage via improved sound quality and spatial sound technology versus the competition.

Sony Corporation’s head of Game Business and Marketing office Yukihiro Kitajima in a statement remarked on the expanding interest of the market in the gaming landscape, bolstered by the rise in prominence of esports tournaments, as well as the overall advancement of gaming entertainment systems.

“With Sony’s strong history of high-end audio and visual technology products, we believe this new line will offer even more options for those looking to upgrade their current gaming systems. We are committed to contributing to the growth of gaming culture by providing PC and PlayStation gamers with a wider range of options to enrich lives through gaming,” he explained.

Mr. Kitajima also shared a few of Sony’s contributions in elevating the status of global esports leagues, including the brand’s participation as a premier hardware sponsor for the annual esports tournament of well-known fighting games called Evolution Championship Series, the final Major tournament of the 2021/22 Dota Pro Circuit season called PGL DOTA2 Arlington Major 2022, and Riot Games’ first official tournament circuit named Valorant Champions Tour.

“Communication is a critical aspect of Valorant and this partnership will enable us to bring our viewing audiences deeper into the most exciting moments of our biggest matches. Sony’s commitment to innovation will further elevate Valorant as a leading global e-sport,” said Riot Games Esports – Valorant Champions Tour COO Whalen Rozelle.

Meanwhile, Evolution Championship Series general manager Rick Thiher believes that the simultaneous announcement of the tournament and the global launch of the Sony’s gaming gear portfolio will help boost momentum for the fighting game event.

“We’re delighted to debut new technology for our attendees to experience fighting games with. Partners like Inzone from Sony support our mission of crafting great experiences for our players and fans,” he added.

At home, Sony will only be initially releasing two wireless headsets and one wired model – the Inzone H9 with bidirectional boom microphones and noise cancelling, the Inzone H7 designed for the PS5 console, and the Discord-certified Inzone H3 respectively.

In other regions, Sony Inzone will also be offering two models of gaming monitors which are both Nvidia G-Sync ready and compatible with the computer software Inzone Hub: the Inzone M9 with 4K resolution and rear lighting, and the Inzone M3 with 240Hz refresh rate and Full HD quality.

Although Sony is yet to announce the official pricing and availability of the new Inzone gaming gear in the Philippines, its website has released the global retail price for each model. The flagship Inzone H9 is priced at P16,999, the midrange Inzone H7 retails for P13,999, and the wired entry-level Inzone H3 has a price tag of P5,499.