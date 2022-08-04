DICT chief inducts new set of undersecretaries, assistant secretaries

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Ivan Uy sworn in on Thursday, Aug. 4, the agency’s new set of undersecretaries and assistant secretaries.

Photo shows DICT sec. Ivan Uy (5th from right) with his new team of undersecretaries and assistant secretaries. Photo courtesy of Emmy Lou Versoza-Delfin

Leading the new batch of undersecretaries are Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, a Bacolod City-based lawyer who is a countryside ICT advocate, and David Almirol Jr., founder and chief executive of local IT firm Multisys Technologies Corp.

Also named undersecretaries are Paul Joseph Mercado, Manuel Anthony Tan, Angelo Nuestro, and former Energy Regulatory Commissions chair Jose Vicente “Jovy” Salazar. Career executive Denis Villorente also retained his post as undersecretary.

Meanwhile, appointed as assistant secretaries are Jeffrey Ian Dy, Wilroy Ticzon, Gerald James Reyes, Heherson Asiddao, and Maria Teresa Camba.

This story will be updated as we get additional information.