DOH unveils electronic version of PH list of essential medicines

In line with the government’s attempt to enhance public service delivery through digital transformation, the Department of Health (DOH), through its Pharmaceutical Division, has launched the electronic version of the Philippine National Formulary (PNF).

The PNF is a list of essential drugs of the Philippines which is prepared by DOH. The PNF includes medicines that satisfy the priority health care needs of the population and are selected based on evidence of their efficacy, safety, and comparative cost-effectiveness.

The latest edition of the PNF serves as reference by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) to finance health care services for Filipinos as mandated by RA 7875.

As it shifts to an electronic catalogue version now called ePNF, it will include drug monographs and prescribing information to promote the rational use of medicines.

DOH said that the ePNF will improve the accessibility of the National Formulary and shall be regularly updated.

The ePNF also aims to provide an improved navigation through the Formulary, eased difficulties in updating and standardized content.

The health agency also said that the database intends to unlock the possibility of integration with existing and future procurement information systems.

Meanwhile, DOH called stakeholders to visit the ePNF site and to submit comments and feedbacks to further improve the system through a survey form uploaded on site.

DOH also issued a statement on the ePNF link that the site is currently at its development stage and that all data from the latest PNF are being migrated. As such, the data in the site shall not be used as the basis for medicine procurement and reimbursement.

The agency said that stakeholders must refer to the PNF Manual and essential Medicine List (EML) for the complete prescribing information and technical specifications of drugs, vaccines, and other biologicals.

DOH also issued a department circular requesting all offices and bureaus of the agency to disseminate the information on ePNF to all concerned.