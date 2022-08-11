Honor smartphones return to PH running Google Mobile Services

After more than a year of absence from physical retail shelves, Shenzhen-based smartphone brand Honor is making a comeback in the Philippines through a strategic partnership with local distributor Iridium Philippines that was officially signed on Tuesday, August 9.



(Left) Ricky Sy, president of Honor Philippines/Iridium Technologies Inc., (Right) Daniel Wang, director of Channel Management Department of Honor Device Com., Ltd.

During the signing ceremony, both Honor Channel Management director Daniel Wang and Iridium Technologies/Honor Philippines president Ricky Sy inked the deal that signified the official re-entrance of Honor who recently debuted the Honor 70 series boasting a Sony IMX800 sensor.

The company is setting its sights on making the Philippines its key market for the Asian region, in spite of its already strong presence in 100 markets across the globe, and highlighted that its devices will be running Google Mobile Services unlike its former parent company Huawei.

Although there is still no specific information on which devices will be initially making its way to local shores, the brand says Honor fans can expect devices ranging from the budget segment all the way to flagship level – whether it’s smartphones, laptops, tablets, watches, earphones, smart screens, and other smart devices.

In its absence, Honor has been actively engaged in research and development to deliver unique and advanced products to its consumers, especially in the area of imaging where the company is focusing on leveraging fusion computational photography and multiple cameras.

An example of these development efforts is the Honor Image Engine which was seen in the Magic 4 series launched before the Honor 70 lineup. It is the brand’s self-developed camera solution that fuses the capabilities of tried and tested hardware with artificial intelligence and other algorithms to produce enhanced visuals and other related output.

“The Honor Magic 4 series exemplifies the work of our R&D team, featuring the HONOR Image Engine that not only enables users to harness the full capabilities every camera equipped on an HONOR smartphone, but also makes incredible image quality accessible to everyday users,” Honor Imaging technical expert Dr. Weilong Hou said in a statement.

The brand also expressed confidence with its partnerships across different supply chain manufacturers like Intel, AMD, MediaTek, Microsoft, and Qualcomm. Earlier this year, Honor launched its first-ever flagship foldable device and was recognized by the Global Ecolabelling Network (Gen) after passing the Vitality Leaf certification.

“As Honor returns to the Philippines, we are confident that the brand will be well received by Filipino consumers. The brand’s re-entrance would also mean that Honor products will soon become more accessible to Filipinos.” said Ricky Sy, president of Honor Philippines.

Through Iridium’s telco open-channel business vertical, Honor will join brands like Apple, Blackberry, Sony, Transcend, Oppo, Realme, and Huawei in the company’s already established distribution network.

“Philippines is key market in Asia that we are committed to serving. We are positive to continue to gain consumer’s trust and popularity by providing the best products.” added Sy.