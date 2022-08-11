IN MEMORIAM | Regal Films releases YouTube playlist of iconic Cherie Gil movies

In honor of legendary actress Cherie Gil, Regal Entertainment has released “The Life and Work of Cherie Gil”, a YouTube playlist presenting some of the late icon’s award-winning movies that the public can watch for free.

Cherie Gil played the role of Miriam in “Sugatang Puso” which landed her the Best Supporting Actress award in the 2000 Metro Manila Film Festival. She starred in and produced “Sonata” (2013), paving the way to work again with the critically acclaimed Peque Gallaga who also directed “Oro Plata Mata” (1982) that further solidified Cherie as a household name in the entertainment industry.

With nine wins and 17 nominations under her belt, the multi-awarded actress is regarded as the country’s La Primera Contravida because of her prowess as an antagonist in several movies. This includes her iconic role as Lavinia Arguelles in “Bituing Walang Ningning” (1985).

With her sublime range of talent that spans across movies, TV, and theater, Cherie held an online masterclass amid the height of the pandemic in July 2020 to impart her knowledge and experience in creative expression through acting. According to the announcement, part of the proceeds of the classes will go to the Save Our Schools Network, an NGO focused on children’s right to education.

In 2021, Cherie moved to New York to be closer to her children. She was then diagnosed with a rare form of endometrial cancer and passed on August 5, 2022.