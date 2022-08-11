Lufthansa Technik PH launches startup contest for aviation industry solutions

The Lufthansa Technik Philippines Startup Challenge has launched an open call for innovators, coders, designers, and aspiring entrepreneurs in the Asia-Pacific region to develop new tech solutions for the aviation MRO (maintenance repair and overhaul) industry.

Interested applicants can sign up here before September 8, 2022.

While emerging technologies have brought about developments in numerous industries, there remains a lot of unexplored potential in further disrupting aviation’s MRO space. Aircraft maintenance still heavily relies on human and manual processes, leaving big opportunities for tech to innovate the current setup.

Powered by Lufthansa Technik Philippines (LTP) and Seedstars, the LTP Startup Challenge is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs and startups looking to apply their ideas and solutions to the aviation’s MRO industry.

“We believe that industries must constantly push to innovate. The aviation industry, in particular, leaves a lot of room for improvement,” said Cely Rose Apple M. Pangan, strategy and corporate projects division manager for Lufthansa Technik Philippines.

“Our company is keen on helping lead the way for innovation in our space, and we’re thrilled to have the LTP Challenge set the stage for disruptors in our field.”

With a five-day program designed to support high-potential entrepreneurs and startups, participants of the LTP Challenge will gain access to the subject-matter experts from Lufthansa Technik Philippines that will help demystify the world of aviation’s MRO, and at the same time, receive venture building support to further build on your business and prepare for fundraising.

At the end of the program, all participants will be joining together in the LTP Pitching Challenge, where up to three ventures will be selected and invited to the LTP headquarters where they get the opportunity to collaborate directly with the team and company.

Entrepreneurs and startups from the Asia Pacific region with products, services, or ideas that can be directly or indirectly applied to the aviation’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry are welcome to apply.

“With the world opening back up and travel resuming, it’s about time we open more doors to innovate the aviation industry. We’re excited to launch this first-of-a-kind aviation MRO-focused startup program,” shared Natnicha Lertplakorn, program manager Asia of Seedstars.