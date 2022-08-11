Spanish startup Jeff to open 10 laundry hubs in PH this year

Spanish startup Jeff has announced that it will open 10 more laundry hubs this year as it seeks to expand its business model consisting of a physical laundry shop combined with an online platform and mobile app for home-delivery laundry.

The startup, founded in 2015 by millennial entrepreneurs Eloi Gomez and his partners Adrián Lorenzo and Rubén Muñoz in Valencia, Spain, has helped entrepreneurs and franchisees in 40 countries set up their own Jeff laundry shop.

“In the Philippines, we have been able to keep almost all of the shops open during the pandemic. Most actually managed to perform above our expectations during the height of the pandemic,” said Gómez.

Currently, there are 37 Jeff laundry hubs in the Philippines, 18 of which were opened in 2021.

“We feel very confident about the rest of 2022 and we are already helping our partner-entrepreneurs to find the best locations and build their shops as soon as possible. There is great engagement with our network and we work together on a daily basis in order to make sure that we deliver the best service to our customers,” Gomez said.

Gómez said Jeff’s goal to open 10 more hubs in 2022 is challenging but asserted that the company and its local partners are fully committed to reaching this number, if not more.

“We provide all the necessary support to local franchisees. Undoubtedly, the omnichannel experience that we offer to our customers is our main strength.”

Gómez explained the advantages of being a Jeff partner or franchisee. “Entrepreneurs who want to start a business with Jeff can take advantage of a model with everything they need to operate from day one. This is what we call ‘Business in a Box’ that

includes international branding and promotional materials, training, industry knowledge, innovative business plans, marketing playbook and access to Jeff Academy, an online learning platform available to franchisees.”

In addition, there are three patented technology products: Jeff app for customers to schedule services; Jeff Suite, a unique management software designed to facilitate financial, technical, marketing and management needs and the Jeff Driver app to manage all delivery needs.

“We are a technology company and as such we use AI and data through our ‘Jeff Suite’ software to help entrepreneurs in their day-to-day business. This, added to a global multidisciplinary team has allowed us to have a presence in 40 countries plus recent openings in places like NY and Miami, Mykonos, UK or Cyprus.”

“The Philippines is one of our most important markets and our partners are doing an amazing job. We want to continue with our expansion in the country. An increase in the number of hubs will allow us to continue with this consolidation. Our main goal is to grow organically and based on our sales,” Gómez said.

“Globally, we want to strengthen our technology for entrepreneurs, break down the entry barriers to entrepreneurship and that capital or know-how not be a problem to start an omnichannel business, i.e. online + offline,” he said.