DOLE lauds livelihood program of Grab targeting out-of-school youth

Building on the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) Free Bisikleta (FreeBis) project back in the height of the pandemic, Grab Philippines issued brand new bicycles to thirty out-of-school youth beneficiaries who were also onboarded and trained as the company’s newest delivery partners.

During the official launch of the program which Grab Philippines dubs as ‘Daan ng Natigil,’ DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Rubia – Tutay praised the company is its efforts in providing opportunities to unemployed individuals towards the country’s path to economic recovery.

“The gig economy is growing. Grab is contributory to more than 150,000 opportunities,” she added.

In a prepared statement, Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva cited the latest Global Gig-Economy Index that explored the freelancing trends among countries where the Philippines ranks sixth in the fastest growing markets, comprised of approximately 1.5 million Filipinos.

“As Grab drivers, you braved the roads during the pandemic so that other Filipinos could safely stay at home,” Villanueva said, addressing Grab’s delivery riders who performed their responsibilities amidst lockdown restrictions.

On top of the support from the labor department, Grab Philippines will also work with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for upskilling the beneficiaries through training and non-training certifications that enhance their competitiveness in the digital economy, while the Land Transportation Office (LTO) expedites professional driver’s license processing from its Extension Office in Rizal.

According to Grab Philippines country head Grace Vera Cruz, the ‘Daan Ng Natigil’ program is a testament to the company’s long-standing commitment in improving the livelihood of Filipinos through its platform.

“Education plays a vital role in our labor and economic competitiveness; however, many Filipinos are unable to complete their education due to financial hardships and personal circumstances. Through the years, Grab Philippines has provided countless driver and delivery-partners access to meaningful livelihood opportunities, allowing them to finish their studies while supporting their families from their earnings on the platform,” she added.

All the beneficiaries of the program will receive what Grab calls a ‘Livelihood Booster Kit’ that includes end-to-end onboarding assistance in securing documentary requirements and compliance certificates, fuel discounts and partner-exclusive merchandise, insurance products and financial assistance, and various upskilling programs offered by GrabAcademy in collaboration with Microsoft and TESDA.

For its first year, the program will onboard beneficiaries on a first come, first served basis and will expand to Baguio and Cagayan de Oro in 2023.