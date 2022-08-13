GCash Jr. debuts as first e-wallet for kids, teens

Mobile wallet provider GCash has introduced GCash Jr., the newest e-wallet in the GCash app for minors aged 7 to 17 years old.

With the GCash Jr., young users can access a host of digital financial services along with offers such as exclusive fandom deals, gaming vouchers and discounts, premium access to their favorite shows, music, and more.

GCash Jr. has designed an easy dashboard to access GCash’s features such as online payments and Pay QR for their K-Pop merchandise, buying load for their gaming credits and skins, and GLife for food deals and the latest fashion trends.

GCash Jr. allows younger users to properly manage their finances with an e-wallet size of up to P50,000 and a P10,000 limit for daily incoming and outgoing transactions.

Similar to regular GCash accounts, GCash Jr. follows a stringent KYC (Know-your-customer) process. All they need to do is to download the GCash app and minors aged 7 to 17 years old will just need to submit a photo of any of the following IDs: student ID, passport, or national ID.

Their parents will also be required to input their fully verified GCash account for reference and will be asked to take a selfie with the ID submitted by their child. GCash Jr. users are also required to submit a photo of their birth certificate.

Upon submission of all the requirements, users will receive SMS confirmation as a fully verified GCash Jr. user.

GCash has gone all out with GCash Jr.’s hit song and music video featuring actress and top Tiktok content creator Andrea Brillantes, P-Pop band -topper SB19, and 2021 Mobile Legends world champions Blacklist.