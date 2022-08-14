Samsung lifts curtains on 4th generation foldables

Consumer technology brand Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung) recently introduced the official successors of its third-generation foldables: the new Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, both offering camera upgrades, bigger battery life, and more customization options for its market.

Similar to what Samsung has done in the past, both the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 will be released alongside a new wireless audio accessory, this time the Galaxy Buds2 Pro featuring a more compact design versus its predecessor and a new connectivity function called Auto Switch.

In a prepared statement, Samsung Electronics president and head of Mobile eXperience Business Dr. TM Roh said that the new breed of Samsung Galaxy foldables are designed based on the brand’s openness philosophy, paving the way for complete customization of products and collaboration with partners to deliver the needs of their most dynamic users.

“Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide,” he added.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

The new Galaxy Z Flip4 introduces four new colorways that coats the phone’s hazy finish on the glass, working in a soft contrast to the glossy metal frame: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and the classic Blue. With the its tougher armor aluminum frame and hinge, this model is also being advertised with higher drop and scratch resistance.

The ultra-thin glass of its foldable dynamic Amoled-type 2X display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus+ and can withstand up to 200,000 folds without visible durability issues. The 6.7-inch main screen also features HDR10+ and up to 1200 nits of brightness, while the 1.9-inch cover display is a Super Amoled panel with a screen resolution of 1080×2640.

Its IPX8 water resistance rating allows the device to be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Samsung has also equipped the model with the One UI 4.1.1 which now supports a greater number of third-party apps optimized for Flex mode.

The multi-camera system in the device makes use of a 12MP+12MP main sensor and wide-angle lens for the rear setup, and a 10MP selfie shooter. The imaging performance of the Galaxy Z Flip4 is boosted by video digital image stabilization (VDIS) and optical image stabilization (OIS).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 also features social media integrated uploads via FlexCam, enhanced processing power with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, a customization kit for both the cover and main screen from Galaxy Themes, stereo speakers tuned by AKG, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which doubles as a power button, and Samsung Pay.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The new flagship foldable model is also Samsung’s “most powerful smartphone yet,” featuring a special version of Android created by Google optimized for large foldable screens and a new taskbar layout similar to PCs with new swipe gestures and multi-screen display options.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 takes images and videos with an upgraded 50MP wide lens and a dedicated 30x Space Zoom lens, and takes advantage of its form factor to add flexible camera modes for users such as Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie.

Even for mobile applications that are not optimized for foldables, users can still control the device’s content dimensions via Flex Mode Touchpad. The Galaxy Z Fold4 also features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform with 5G connectivity, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both models are available for pre-order: Galaxy Z Flip4 retails for P58,990 (128GB), P62,990 (256GB), and P69,990 (512GB online-exclusive), while the Galaxy Z Fold4 will be priced at P98,990 (256GB) and P105,990 (512GB) respectively. On September, the Galaxy Buds2 Pro will also begin availability with a price tag of P12,990.