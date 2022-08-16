3 House panels to launch probe on no-contact apprehension policy

Quezon City representative Marvin Rillo has filed a resolution enabling three committees of the House of Representatives to jointly investigate the highly controversial No-Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) being implemented by five cities in Metro Manila.ncap
In House Resolution No. 237, Rillo cited the need to safeguard the rights and welfare of motorists against potential abuses in the NCAP’s implementation, including the risk that they may be subjected to excessive and unreasonable fines and penalties.
“Our sense is, in their haste to deploy the NCAP to build revenue from traffic fines, cities are haphazardly rolling out the technology at the expense of motorists,” Rillo, vice-chairperson of the House committee on Metro Manila development, said in a statement.
“We are also worried that motorists may be wrongfully burdened – not by the cost of violating traffic laws, rules and regulations – but by the cost of the technologies used in the NCAP,” Rillo said.
Rillo said he expects the House inquiry to proceed even if the Supreme Court issues an injunction against the NCAP.
Four transport groups, in a petition, earlier asked the high tribunal to restrain and declare as unconstitutional the policy that employs video surveillance and digital cameras to capture and penalize traffic violations.
“The House inquiry will identify and resolve all the issues surrounding the NCAP,” Rillo said.
Rillo’s resolution urged three House committees – on local government, on Metro Manila development, and on transportation – to probe the NCAP for the benefit of motorists.
The resolution also pressed for the NCAP’s temporary suspension amid widespread complaints from motorists.
Besides the Metro Manila Development Authority, the cities of Manila, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Quezon, and Valenzuela are operating the NCAP. San Juan City has also signed an agreement to run the NCAP starting this month.