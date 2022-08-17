DOST-funded local streaming platform for indie films debuts

Eduksine, a social enterprise funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) that serves as a streaming platform to showcase educational and socially-relevant independent Filipino films, made its debut over the weekend.

Photo from Eduksine Facebook page

Officially launched on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Cine Adarna, Film Institute of the University of the Philippines Diliman, Eduksine features films with global impact that strengthens Filipino cultural roots and narratives through online, face-to-face, and hybrid block screening events.

The initiative is being led by Karen Jane Salutan, who said that she aims to provide contextual and transformative film content to audiences, meaningful engagements, and sustainable support to independent Filipino film producers, directors, actors, and film marketers.

She said EdukSine can serve as a new and unconventional platform to promote indie films that are made by small film producers and filmmakers.

The platform also aims to bridge the gap between socially conscious, independently-produced films and to reach far-flung areas of the country. Aside from its streaming platform, it will hold pre-arranged screenings in schools, government offices, companies, and organizations, including those in mountainous, coastal villages.

“Film is a powerful tool for education by telling our stories. Once a story is told, it stays with you. Let’s keep telling our stories,” said Hector Gloria, executive director of EdukSine Philippines during the launch.

At the launch, Russell Pili, DOST-Philippine Council for Industry Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) chief of the technology transfer division, also gave an overview of the Women Helping Women: Innovating Social Enterprise (WHWise) Program.

WHWise is the DOST program that helped EdukSine and all other grantees improve their causes to create a great impact on their target communities.

“EdukSine in that sense uplifts the lives of many filmmakers and producers who have limited support and access to distribution and have no means to make their films accessible to a wider audience,” she said.