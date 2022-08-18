Acer, Microsoft partner with OB Montessori for Windows 11 SE Tester Program

Tech giants Acer and Microsoft have partnered with OB Montessori to test Windows 11 SE, a new edition of Windows that is designed for education and runs on Web-first devices.

Photo shows Grade 8 student Alyanna Cainglet (lef) with Acer Academy education accounts lead Cae Acuesta

Photo from Acer PH

The Philippines is among the first countries in Southeast Asia to roll out the tester program, with OB Montessori being one of the first schools to try Windows 11 SE.

As one of the first members of Acer Academy, OB Montessori was invited by Acer Philippines to experience Windows 11 SE. Acer Academy is a program that helps develop real and innovative IT solutions to help aid in education. It helps teachers gain experience by extending the use of technology in the whole teaching planning and practice.

The tester program with OB Montessori is a five-week course where teachers and students experience learning with the help of Acer laptops installed with Windows 11 SE.

Throughout this period, Acer and Microsoft will demonstrate how the devices can help with hybrid learning. After the course, the school will provide feedback on their experience, and how they think the program can be improved.

Windows 11 SE is designed to run essential education apps. Administrators remotely manage Windows 11 SE devices using Microsoft Intune for Education.

“As the number 1 IT brand in the country, Acer has always been focused and committed to the education sector. Acer’s mission is to break the barriers between people and technology and with that comes our vision for our educators and students to be fully equipped in the hybrid learning setup,” said Carren Garcia, Acer senior channel sales manager for commercial.

“We are very happy and proud to be a part of this program and for our educators and learners to try this software that’s classroom focused,” said Alejandro Alanano, JHS academic coordinator at OB Montessori.