Epson PH embraces commitment to sustainability, responsible consumption

In recent years, the world has become more aware of the increasing human pressure on the environment with two defining public health threats of the century: the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.

Epson Philippines conducted a seminar to discuss how its employees can live a sustainable lifestyle and contribute to a green future

The pandemic has limited mobility for over two years, displacing established operations and causing several sectors to adopt technology in an unprecedented rate.

On one hand, the swift digitization of local industries has created a new space for business growth. On the other, as businesses consume technology in an accelerated rate, there is also a surge in the demand for energy, which may have negative implications on the environment.

Due to the double-edged phenomenon, Epson urges companies to prioritize responsible energy and technology consumption. With its recently concluded sustainability seminar for its employees, Epson walked the talk by encouraging its staff to practice a sustainable lifestyle. The technology firm discussed the different measures it is taking to further embrace sustainability.

The event also featured Dino Calderon, project manager of education for sustainable development at World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines, to further raise employees’ awareness on biodiversity and sustainable development.

After the seminar, Epson Philippines president and director Masako Kusama led the signing of pledge for a sustainable lifestyle using Epson’s interactive projector

“There is no telling how big an impact we can make if our collective actions zero in on addressing climate change, preserving our environment, and driving economic growth,” said Masako Kusama, president and director at Epson Philippines.

“Epson takes pride in our commitment to advancing towards a more sustainable future, and it is crucial that we learn the different ways —both big and small — in which we can further embrace sustainability,”

“Now more than ever, we must turn the tide, so consumers and businesses start acting on sustainability goals and integrate them in their operations,” said Ed Bonoan, general manager for marketing at Epson Philippines.

“The transition to a low-carbon economy involves the need for businesses to be innovative to secure a sustainable future. As we enter the phase of business recovery during the new normal, it is time for companies to embrace responsible energy and technology consumption — and this change must start with ourselves.”

For Epson, the culture of respect for the environment is deeply ingrained in its DNA, as it fully commits to a harmonious co-existence with the communities in which it operates.

Throughout its 80 years in operation, Epson has continually been recognized for its efforts in lessening environmental impact. In more recent years, Epson joined the international initiative RE100 and committed to switch to 100% renewable energy at all Epson Group production sites around the world by 2023, with the Philippines achieving this through successfully switching its manufacturing site in Batangas to 100% renewable energy in 2021.

“For decades, we have proved that Epson’s actions, initiatives, and innovations are always driven to action by our commitment to sustainability no matter how ambitious the goals are,” said Bonoan.

Ed Bonoan, general manager of marketing division at Epson Philippines, discusses Epson’s environment sustainability efforts throughout the years

In 2021, Epson introduced Epson 25 Renewed, its revamped corporate vision that pursues the company’s aspirational goal of achieving sustainability and enriching communities. In the renewed vision, Epson aims to connect people, things, and information by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precise digital technologies.

Epson also launched its Environmental Vision 2050 that charts out three key commitments to achieve sustainability and enrich communities: 1) subscribing to all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; 2) reducing total emissions by 2030 line with 1.5oC scenario; and 3) becoming carbon-negative and underground resource-free by 2050.

“This global vision guides our business roadmap and goals for the region. In Southeast Asia, we have started on a three-year sustainability plan which focuses on five SDGs which we deem will make the most impact in the region,” stated Bonoan.

Over the past years, Epson has prioritized partnerships that amplify their sustainability goals. Epson forged a partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines, in line with Epson’s escalated efforts to increase awareness on climate change and its effects on the environment.

Formed in 2021, the partnership has multiple projects well underway. Earlier this year, they launched Museo Kalikasan, a three-dimensional and immersive virtual museum that allows users from around the world to experience the exhibit from the safety of their homes.

Meanwhile, Epson Southeast Asia also partnered with WWF to scale up marine life and achieve a low carbon future, with various marine conservation and climate action projects across the Asia, including the Philippines.

Moving forward, Epson will support WWF to work with local communities in Southern Palawan to restore several mangrove sites. In addition, Epson will help WWF establish a Community Learning and Innovation Hub to empower communities to sustain capacity building and share best practices.

“We’re excited to finally put this partnership into action, to create a positive impact not only on our environment but also on the lives of those who will be learning more from this,” said Bonoan.

“Epson’s commitment to sustainability has always been integrated in the way we operate, in the products and solutions that we innovate, and the initiatives that we do to help our communities shape a greener future for the next generation.”