MediaTek profits rise on higher product demand 

Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek Inc. reported a strong second quarter performance, up by 9.1% over the previous quarter and 23.9% year-over-year driven by upgrades of product specifications and increased demand across its major product lines.

In a virtual conference, MediaTek Emerging Markets deputy director of Corporate Sales Daniel Lin shared that 53% of the company’s revenue is attributable to its products for the mobile phone segment, followed by smart edge platforms taking 39% share, while the power integrated circuit business contributes 8% to the overall earnings.

As of Q1 of 2022, MediaTek has seen a year-on-year growth of 32.1% and quarter-over-quarter growth of 10.9%. Lin says that the performance of MediaTek is validated by the multiple recognitions it has garnered from Counterpoint Research where the brand gained the top spot for its market share in mobile, smart TVs, connectivity, and Chromebooks.

He also highlighted MediaTek’s market share gains on the global scale where its Android market share has advanced to 50.6% in 2021 versus 38% in 2020, while its 10% hike in overall market share is now 42% from 32% in 2021.

In his presentation, Daniel Lin mentioned MediaTek’s current flagship and premium chipsets – Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 8100/8000 respectively, which is now present in major smartphone brand models like Oppo’s Find X5 Pro, Xiaomi’s Redmi K50 and K50 Pro, Vivo’s X80 and X80 Pro, Realme’s GT Neo3, and the 10R 5G of OnePlus.

Excluding smartphones, MediaTek also shipped over 600 million wireless networking chipsets under its Filogic portfolio, highlighting the 6nm Filogic 880 that supports 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands, with a peak rate of 19GBps, and the cheaper Filogic 380 equipped with dual 2×2 radios for dual-band simultaneous operation.

Citing the Ericsson Mobility Report for June 2022 that predicts an 83% improvement to 570 million in compound annual growth rate for 5G subscriptions by 2027, MediaTek Asia Pacific technical account manager Chinlin Low hinted on the company’s plan to expand to PC data cards, telematics, and 5G industrial IoT.

Meanwhile, MediaTek country manager for Indonesia and Philippines Cedric Chang announced that the local mobile phone and electronics brand Cherry Mobile will be MediaTek chips for its 5G-enabled devices: the MediaTek Dimensity 810 for the Cherry Mobile Aqua SV, and the MediaTek Dimensity 700 for the Cherry Mobile Aqua S10 Pro 5G.

The Smart Bro Home WiFi 5G is one example of a MediaTek’s presence in the local 5G CPE solutions space, fitting the model with the 7nm MediaTek T750 which features an integrated 5G modem and Quad-core Arm CPU, compatibility with fan-less designs, on-chip hardware acceleration, and even a GPU for external display.

Last August 16, the company also demonstrated a 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) connection for a lab environment, in collaboration with electronics company Rohde & Schwarz, to show the potential of 5G connectivity delivered via satellite technology.