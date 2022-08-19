PH gov’t approves Amazon’s P524.33-M virtual customer services project

The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) has given its seal of approval to the application for registration of Amazon Operation Services Philippines Inc. (AOSPI) as a new services export provider for its Virtual Customer Services (VCS) project in its new business site at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

Photo from BOI

Prior to this project, AOSPI has three existing sites across the Philippines: two in Cebu City and one in Metro Manila.

Seen to bolster the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry in the country, the project will commence its commercial operations in September 2022.

The VCS project will provide customer and vendor management services to support Amazon’s global retail business and sellers.

“True enough, the approval of this project shows that we are not faltering in our efforts to advance the IT-BPM industry in the country. This is just the start of more investments being injected into the country’s economy, specifically into the IT-BPM industry. We are making it happen in the Philippines,” Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) undersecretary and BOI managing head Ceferino Rodolfo said.

AOSPI provides various support services such as remote technical support services, IT development, customer support, customer care services, business process outsourcing, and back-office support, which includes but is not limited to systems, hardware, software, and human resources relating to the back-office, among others.

Significantly, the company sees the Philippines as the top priority for its new project and investments, owing to the high technical skills and level of English proficiency of the Filipino workforce.

Notably, the project will adopt 100% work-from-home operations for its contact center agents. The said VCS project is set to expand AOSPI’s current operation in the remote workplace not just as a response to the persisting pandemic, which necessitates a hybrid workspace combining both on-site and remote operations, but following the global work trends as well.

Based on the project’s multiplier values, it is projected to generate 1,058 jobs for Filipinos, with P959.5 million contribution to the economy and P616.9 million to household income.

Based on the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP) for 2018 to 2022, the IT-BPM is a key export sector of the country. In addition, the said project is forecast to beef up the realization of the PEDP 2018-22 end-period target for exports of goods and services.

The IT-BPM is among the industries that have been actively promoted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to increase the country’s export. In 2021, the country’s IT-BPM industry recorded an estimated revenue of $29.5 billion, signifying a 10.6-percent jump from the previous year.

Further, the number of full-time employees (FTEs) in the country soared by 120,000 in 2021, bringing the sector’s total headcount to 1.44 million, registering a growth of 9.1 percent compared to 2020.