Fujitsu re-enters PH productivity laptop market 

Japanese PC maker Fujitsu Client Computing Ltd. (FCCL) has announced its return to the consumer laptop market with the release of the Fujitsu UH-X business laptop and the compact Fujitsu CH series with OLED displays.

Under this new ultralight consumer device lineup, Fujitsu is seeking to capture the working professional market by introducing laptops that excel in portability and performance, powered by 12th generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

With the new UH-X series, Fujitsu aims to deliver a business laptop primarily designed for the modern working professional; showcasing enhanced multi-tasking capabilities, capable performance that can keep up with day-to-day tasks, and improved visuals that can handle basic graphical tasks.

The UH-X is intended to strike a balance amongst strength, power, and beauty. The entire device only weighs 878 grams and is 15.5mm thin, but comes with an official MIL-STD 810H certification vouching for its durability level against bumps and drops.

The UH-X/G2 model is equipped with an Intel Core i7-1255U processor with hyper-threading technology, runs a Windows 11 Pro 64-bit platform, a dual-channel LPDDR4X-4266 16GB onboard memory but no storage expansion options, built-in stereo speakers and a stereo microphone, a dedicated privacy camera shutter for its HD-quality webcam, and a 64 Whr battery capacity.

“In line with the new lifestyle, we have been thoroughly particular about how to use it. Comfortable usability is realized, such as the ability to sign in while wearing a mask, and a microphone and speaker for smooth online meetings,” the company said in the product’s description.

Meanwhile, the Fujitsu CH takes the portability of the UH-X further as an ultralight mobile notebook packed with premium features like a 13.3-inch OLED panel powered by Intel Iris Xe graphics, an Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset with hyper-thread and turbo boost technology, and a 512GB SSD storage.

“Mobile notebook PCs are no longer mere digital tools, and the tools that blend into everyday life become part of the interior and one’s own fashion items. A simple geometry form that eliminates noise as much as possible and fits in any environment. The texture of the metal has been meticulously considered to the touch,” the company stated as it explained the vision behind the lightweight form factor of the Fujitsu CH.

The Intel EVO-certified device dons a minimalist dark silver design, and underneath is a soldered 8GB memory and a 53Whr battery capacity with a 2-hour charging time. It also features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A and HMDI port, a combo headphone and mic jack, and an HD webcam that supports Windows Hello.

Both devices are bundled with a free Microsoft Office Home and Student and 3-year onsite warranty via select authorized resellers nationwide. The Fujitsu CH model will retail starting at P54,995 while the Fujitsu UH-X is priced starting at P64,995.