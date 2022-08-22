Koko proposes ‘age-appropriate’ computer programming subjects in K to 12

Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asked the Department of Education (DepEd) to include computer programming in its curriculum for basic education during the Committee on Basic Education’s meeting with DepEd officials on Friday, Aug. 19.

Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III

Photo from Senate

Pimentel raised anew his proposal to integrate “age-appropriate” computer programming subjects in the current K to 12 program. He pushed for a similar measure during the 18th Congress.

“What am I after is, at the earliest possible time, our youth would take an interest in computer programming, computer science, because they will grow up in a highly technical and scientific world anyway, where a lot of goods may be digital already, a lot of services will be delivered online,” Pimentel explained.

Under his Senate Bill No. 72 or the proposed “Philippine Computer Programming Education Act” filed in the 19th Congress, Pimentel proposed that computer programming be taught beginning Grade 4.