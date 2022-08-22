Online mental health platform MindWoRx launches in PH

Canadian wellness company Healthy Mind Solutions (HMS) has just entered the Philippine market with its MindWoRx mental health platform aimed specifically at companies seeking to address their employees’ mental wellness concerns.

HMS founder and CEO Richard Caballero

“Human resources professionals are faced with ever-increasing mental health challenges from their workforce. HR practitioners are looking for a preventative and innovative solution that will not only help manage the mental health issues of their employees but also provide them with tools that will help them to become more mentally resilient,” explained HMS founder and CEO Richard Caballero.

Touted as a 100% Web-based online mental health platform, MindWoRx claims to use Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) techniques to guide users towards mental wellness. Included in the platform are various self-guided therapy tools such as an Anxiety and Depression Assessment Test; Mental Recovery and Resiliency Courses; and a Community Support Forum monitored by licensed therapists.

MindWoRx implements self-guided anonymous assessment and behavior therapy courses to help with employees’ recovery and help develop their mental resilience. These confidential courses are available around the clock and for unlimited use via an annually-renewable license.

Meanwhile, the platform’s Mental Resiliency Courses are designed to address a variety of issues including relationships, dispute resolutions, shyness and sensitivity, role transitions, and grief and loss.

HMS touts over 150,000 users of MindWoRx worldwide, with over 15 years of peer-reviewed research supporting the efficacy of CBT approaches. HMS also assures that the platform is compliant with the Mental Health Act of the Philippines, as well as the the US’ Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAAA) and Canada’s Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA).